S4 Capital plc (SCPPF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 18, 2023 12:15 PM ETS4 Capital plc (SCPPF)
S4 Capital plc (OTCPK:SCPPF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 18, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Martin Sorrell - Executive Chairman

Mary Basterfield - CFO

Scott Spirit - Chief Growth Officer

Wesley ter Haar - Executive Director

Christopher Martin - COO

Brady Brim-DeForest - CEO, TheoremOne

Conference Call Participants

Martin Sorrell

So hello, everybody. This is our second call, and thanks to Wes and Chris and Brady for getting up in the middle of the night. I think Wes is in Mexico, and Chris is in Boulder and Brady is in Maine, surviving the hurricane. Okay, more hurricanes around.

We're going to spend some time with Mary on the results; and then Scott is going to cover market momentum and client analysis; and then Wes is going to talk about what we're seeing in content; Chris on Data&digital media; Brady on technology services; and then Wes come back and talk about AI and how we see the growth and development of that, which is encouraging. We'll then do a brief summary and outlook for you and then we'll open up for Q&A in addition to what we had this morning.

So to kick off, Mary, go ahead.

Mary Basterfield

Thank you, Martin. Hello. Thank you for joining us today.

I'm going to start with the financial highlights. We had a very mixed half of 2023. Reported net revenue was up 19% to £446 million or 5% on a like-for-like basis in difficult market conditions. Growth slowed towards the end of the half with like-for-like net revenue growth of 7% in Q1 and 4% in Q2. These clients grew more cautious due to macroeconomic uncertainty. This was especially evident in one or two from the technology sector as well as regional and local clients. Even slower top line growth, operational EBITDA was £37 million, up 21% reported but down 30% on a like-for-like basis and below

