Oil Could Hit $300 A Barrel

Sep. 18, 2023 1:52 PM ET
Clem Chambers
Clem Chambers
4.36K Followers

Summary

  • Oil could hit $300 in the next three-to-five years.
  • High coal demand: According to the IEA, China, India, and Southeast Asian countries will consume three out of every four tonnes of coal guaranteeing dependency on non-renewable energy.
  • Despite environmental concerns, oil remains essential as the growth economies rely on coal.
  • Given rising inflation and developing nations' growth, oil's price will return to its inflation adjusted range which in years to come is $200-$300.

Oil pumps and graph

bymuratdeniz

It has been a trope that oil is going to become an ‘orphan asset’ and that its use would end, and it would become an obsolete energy source. This is because of the gigantic efforts to halt ‘climate change’ caused by human CO2 emissions. The

This article was written by

Clem Chambers profile picture
Clem Chambers
4.36K Followers
Clem Chambers is CEO of Online Blockchain plc, a leading UK-listed blockchain research and development incubator. He is also the founder and former CEO of global stocks, shares and crypto information website ADVFN.com and author of Amazon No.1 Bestseller 101 Ways to Pick Stock Market Winners and Trading Cryptocurrencies: A Beginner’s Guide. A prolific financial writer, Chambers has written for many of the world’s leading financial titles and won Journalist of the Year in the Business Market Commentary category in the State Street U.K. Institutional Press Awards in 2018. Clem has a history of calling the markets early. Chambers is also General Partner of Ylem Capital: clem@ylem.capital

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHEL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own Shell, BP and Total.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (16)

V
Viborg
Today, 2:37 PM
Comments (56)
$300??? The Germans have a word for that opinion - Quetsch.
Steven Moreno profile picture
Steven Moreno
Today, 2:34 PM
Premium
Comments (633)
Oil and coal are the two dirtiest of power sources. Fortunately, we have scientists and engineers that have made solar energy equipment and wind devices more dependent power sources. Nowhere as cheap as oil and gas, but if humanity expects to keep breathing clean air and not breathing particles in the air from pollution, we had better start changing our ways.
Air pollution will kill everything that breaths, eventually.
PT Larry profile picture
PT Larry
Today, 2:24 PM
Comments (14.42K)
The big fly in the ointment is OPEC.

OPEC will not allow oil to get to a point where drilling is ramped up.

That point in my view is around $100-$110 bbl.
greyhoundeve profile picture
greyhoundeve
Today, 2:17 PM
Comments (278)
$300 oil...not going to happen. That would cause a recession which would drop demand greatly which in turn would correct down the price of oil.
B
Buprestid
Today, 2:27 PM
Comments (185)
@greyhoundeve agreed silly projection by author
M
Money 29
Today, 2:15 PM
Comments (5.49K)
Keep compounding the dividends on dividend aristocrats XOM, and CVX.
dlevine007 profile picture
dlevine007
Today, 2:11 PM
Premium
Comments (1.4K)
I think oil will be headed higher. I own RIG. The problem with $300/ Barrell oil is that it would translate to gas being $15-20 a Barrell and that would grind the economy to a halt. That said, I could see $8 a gallon gas before Joe Biden leaves office. Once something like that happens, the powers that he will have to figure out a new plan.
e
edahl273
Today, 2:17 PM
Premium
Comments (187)
@dlevine007 That's where 'they' want it...
bale002 profile picture
bale002
Today, 2:08 PM
Comments (1.39K)
There is no "green", there is no "clean", there is no "renewable", there is no "sustainable".

There is only all of the above.

Humans maybe - maybe - account for a fraction of a percent of Earth's climate change which has been occurring for billions of years and will continue to occur whether there are humans or not.

The best strategy for surviving climate change is all of the above.

But human politics tends to monopoly wherever it can.
J
JeffreyFMarley
Today, 2:31 PM
Premium
Comments (488)
@bale002 👍 Word. Too much subterfuge, it seems to be a human by product 💩. Oil stocks should be soaring and I am seeing the negative narrative is a hindrance.
M
Mantismech1
Today, 2:37 PM
Comments (394)
@bale002 Laboratory experiment data on greenhouse effects of carbon dioxide by climate scientists tend to disagree, however some do believe political science majors, with law degrees, over climate scientists.
K
KittyKat Klean
Today, 2:08 PM
Premium
Comments (2.03K)
Not happening. Uncle Joe will have us in a depression by then. On the other hand he could just keep printing money in which case the author is correct but then we will have an inflationary depression.
T
Tetragrammaton
Today, 2:04 PM
Comments (1.43K)
If this prediction is anywhere close to accurate, and if the “market” believes it, the stocks which will most benefit from it soonest will be offshore drilling companies (Valaris, Transocean, Seadrill, etc.).
p
pWally
Today, 2:00 PM
Comments (167)
Anything is possible. I never thought oil could go negative $ per barrel but that did happen momentarily.
M
Mantismech1
Today, 2:37 PM
Comments (394)
@pWally I have that chart framed in my office.
M
MordyNYC
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (421)
FJB
