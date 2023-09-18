Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DiDi's Comeback: Navigating Regulatory Storms And Eyeing Global Growth

Sep. 18, 2023 2:20 PM ETDiDi Global Inc. (DIDIY)BABA, BABAF, MPNGF, MPNGY1 Comment
Anh Hoang profile picture
Anh Hoang
3.11K Followers

Summary

  • DiDi Global is regaining momentum after facing regulatory setbacks and a decline in market share.
  • Despite competition, DiDi remains the dominant leader in China's ride-hailing industry, with a strong brand and advanced technology.
  • DiDi plans to regain lost market share through promotions and new offerings, while also pursuing global expansion and diversification.
  • Cheap valuation, China's market dominating position could benefit shareholders in a long run.

Mobile Phone DiDi App Asian Driver

anilbolukbas/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

DiDi Regaining Momentum After Regulatory Setbacks

As China's rideshare leader, DiDi Global (OTCPK:DIDIY) has faced a rollercoaster journey since its 2021 New York IPO and subsequent delisting. But after a bumpy patch, DiDi seems to

This article was written by

Anh Hoang profile picture
Anh Hoang
3.11K Followers
Chief Investment Strategist at Global Hidden Gems Portfolio (https://www.ghginvest.com). Uncover rare-to-find businesses trading at or below Net cash but still profitable around the world.Global Value Investor. 15 years experience in investing and investment management. Co-author of the MOATS (a book 'bout 70 great businesses that Berkshire Hathaway is holding). Passed CFA level 2. My investing focus is deep value, special situations, growth at cheap price, intelligent speculation in significant events.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DIDIY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
Today, 2:25 PM
Comments (1.57K)
What about baidu's Apollo self-driving car that is increasing exponentially across the mainland
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.