Thanakorn Lappattaranan

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) is a mortgage REIT with a loan portfolio of about $3.4 Billion. I started covering the stock in my last article in June and since then, the stock has barely moved, returning a total of 6.4%. That may not seem like much, but it’s worth noting that S&P 500 volatility over the same period has been very low as well with the index returning just 2.2%.

Since the original article, the company has also published their newest Q2 2023 earnings, there have been encouraging news on people returning to the office, and management has signaled an improved outlook with a decrease in their CECL reserve, which is why today I want to present an updated thesis for the company, reiterating the BUY rating and quantifying the current margin of safety and price target, using the latest numbers.

To recap, the portfolio consists of entirely floating rate loans provided primarily to multifamily (42%), office (39%), and hotel and hotel projects (7% each).

BRSP

Floating rate exposure is great in an environment where interest rates are increasing because the mortgage REIT gets to increase the rate on their portfolio and therefore earns more revenue. The effect is often very fast, but there’s a downside which usually plays out with a lag of several quarters. The thing is that high interest payments put additional stress on projects, at precisely the wrong time, i.e. when the economy starts to slow. As a result, defaults often pick up several quarters after a spike in rates. The risk is particularly high for distressed properties that struggle with occupancy, which in today’s context means mainly offices.

In the case of BRSP, the proportion of offices is indeed relatively high which has spooked the market and has resulted in the stock trading at a steep discount to book value. What this means is that we get to buy their outstanding loan balances, net of debt, at roughly 55 cents on the dollar.

What’s great is that it seems that companies will try to push hard to bring people back to the office which will significantly decrease vacancy risk for office buildings. In particular, over 90% of companies now say that they’ll return to the office by the end of 2024, at least for a couple of days a week.

Buying a stock at a discount is great, but if we are to buy the stock, we have to make sure that the loans will perform going forward, i.e. not default. Unfortunately, the fact that management has been increasing their credit loss reserve significantly over the past quarters does likely mean that they expect at least some defaults to occur.

As of Q2, the CECL reserve stands at $107 Million, which is a decrease from $146 Million last quarter. The drop was caused by a charge-off related to two Long Island City office loans that were foreclosed on during the quarter. These foreclosures were largely expected. As is, a specific $55 Million CECL reserve is set aside for all three 5-rated loans.

BRSP

The overall risk profile of the loan portfolio has remained largely unchanged quarter-over-quarter with an average risk of 3.1, with 5 loans being upgraded and 6 loans being downgraded.

I’ve explained in my previous article why a 45% discount to book value is analogous to the market pricing in default for roughly 13% of all loans. Little has changed since then. While a 13% margin of safety covers only a third of all office loans, it does cover all 5-rated loans and most 4-rated loans and should therefore be enough to make up for potential losses in case of default.

In addition to their loans, BrightSpire also has a small net lease portfolio which it has accumulated through the years, mainly through foreclosures and subsequent redevelopment of the properties. The portfolio is valued at $800 Million and produces quarterly NOI of roughly $16 Million and adds additional downside protection to the portfolio as rental income is arguably more dependable than interest earned.

BRSP

The REIT pays a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share which yields close to 12%. Historically the dividend has been covered, though in the most recent quarter, the payout ratio has exceeded 100% as a result of a one-time write-off related to the Long Island property default. Despite the lack of coverage, management has confirmed the dividend at the same level for Q2. Going forward, I do see the dividend in danger of potentially being cut, especially if more loans stop making payments.

Overall, BrightSpire is a value turn-around play. It’s likely that we will see some more defaults over the next several quarters and the dividend might get cut, but if less than 10% of loans stop performing, there is some serious upside to be had on the other side of this.

How much upside? Well, it’s quite normal for a mortgage REIT to trade close to its book value in a stable economic and interest rate environment. If we are to be conservative, we should assume that say 5% of loans will be written-off, and I’m going to assume zero recovery here. With a leverage of roughly 3.3x (detailed in the original article), a 5% loss in assets will translate into a 16.5% decrease in book value.

As of Q2 2023, the reported book value stood at $11.53 per share. Reducing this by 16.5% yields a book value per share of $9.6 sometime in the future. That represents an upside of 43% relative to today’s share price of $6.70, using what I consider conservative assumptions.

BRSP

That’s a solid upside on top of a very nice dividend that the company pays (at least for now), which leads me to reiterate the BUY rating following Q2 earnings.

The risk going forward remains in elevated office defaults, which is definitely something to keep an eye on for the following quarters.