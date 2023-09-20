Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Forget The Nasdaq And Buy SPGP Instead

Sep. 20, 2023 7:15 AM ETInvesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)QQQ, QQQM1 Comment
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF is a fund that lucked into incredible ten and 15-year returns. Long-term, it's expected to deliver 13% to 14% returns, but is currently 30% overvalued.
  • In contrast, growth at a reasonable price, or GARP, is something you can safely buy today at a 19% discount.
  • One particular ETF, combines quality, growth, and value, to create an ETF that has run circles around the S&P during a blazing hot market. It's likely to keep doing that.
  • The strategy is what you're investing in, not the individual stocks it owns. This ETF has proven itself and earns a Morningstar 5-star silver rating.
  • This is one of my noble nine ETFs, that my family's charity hedge fund trusts, because of wonderful strategy, reasonable expenses, and amazing management teams.
Money rain. Yes I did it! Portrait of joyous winner, young woman in casual shirt standing with clenched fists and closed eyes, celebrating victory and richness.

Khosrork

Growth is popular in 2023 after a horrific 2022.

Growth has gone nowhere for two months, but that doesn't necessarily mean this is a consolidation that will be followed by a new leg higher.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

106.86K Followers

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I will buy SPGP when I can (family medical emergencies.)

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

p
punjabivestor
Today, 7:55 AM
Premium
Comments (374)
Nice article. I own 40% SPGP. Also own another swan VDC at 45%. That’s 85% of my assets in “low risk.”

15% of my portfolio is in leveraged ETFs (mainly FNGU). Every year I rebalance and with this strategy it has similar risk to VOO, but significantly outperforms. The key is to rebalance yearly to “lock in” gains from the leveraged component. I like FNGU because the magnificent 7 will like continue to outperform for the foreseeable future (they just acquire their disrupters). I also like SOXL.

Cheers
