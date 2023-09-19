Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sea Limited: Easy To Sea

Sep. 19, 2023 8:30 AM ETSea Limited (SE)1 Comment
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Approximately every decade or so, the market trades the best businesses to own long term down the most and in quite violent fashion.
  • Over roughly the last century of American capitalism, the market has demonstrated an especial penchant for doing so to commerce platforms.
  • It did so to Walmart in 1973-74. It did so to Lowe's in the 1980s. It did so to Amazon in the 2000s. It did so to MercadoLibre in 2008-2009.
  • And, today, once again, the market has curiously traded down one of the best commerce platforms on earth in something akin to a fevered, depressive panic.
  • Today, I will quantitatively demonstrate for you the irrationality behind this price action, and, in short, I believe Sea could prove to be a 10-bagger in the decade ahead.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beating the Market get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Indonesia map

yorkfoto

It's Easy: Concisely Articulating The Sea Thesis

  1. Shopee remains the #1 ecommerce platform in SE Asia. It is the only profitable one. Lazada is the #2, and this is a Rocket Internet Startup that existed before Shopee but has since been surpassed by Shopee by

Get started with Beating The Market today!

This article was written by

Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
15.21K Followers
Beating The Market buys businesses it likes and understands.
These mostly include businesses in consumer discretionary, FinTech, and software.
Here is a snapshot of my performance over the last half decade or so: https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/louis-stevens

Some credentials of mine: U.S. Army Officer in Reserve, Political Science Florida Atlantic, MBA University of Florida, inventor of the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SE, MELI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

preterist profile picture
preterist
Today, 9:16 AM
Premium
Comments (383)
Concerned about eps estimates being cut in half in the last 90 days: finance.yahoo.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.