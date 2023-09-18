Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Roche: 2023 Should Mark The Bottom

Sep. 18, 2023 3:00 PM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBF), RHHBY, RHHVF1 Comment
Summary

  • Roche's stock price has declined, underperforming its peers, due to the loss of patent protection for its blockbuster drugs, lower Covid-related revenue and several pipeline setbacks.
  • The company has developed second-generation drugs and expanded into new therapeutic areas to offset the decline in revenue.
  • 2023 is expected to be a challenging year for Roche, but revenue is projected to grow again in 2024 and beyond.
  • Valuation multiples are attractive and offer a potential for expansion.

Close up image with the the fingers of a little girl holding a medical capsule.

CatEyePerspective/iStock via Getty Images

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) stock price has declined from a peak of CHF 385 in April 2022 to CHF 250 today, underperforming its peers and the broad equity market. Roche relied heavily on three blockbusters (namely Avastin, Herceptin and Rituxan, also called

This article was written by

Long-term investor focusing on quality companies.Coverage of US and European companies. The idea is to develop very comprehensive research reports that will be usefull when reviewing the investment case some years later.

Comments (1)

cntrofatttn profile picture
cntrofatttn
Today, 3:28 PM
Premium
Comments (159)
Thanks for the proper analysis, mate.
I'm quite bullish on Roche. It's an awesome company that does not only release superb drugs ("Tecentriq, Ocrevus, Vabysmo, Phesgo, Evrysdi, and Hemlibra") it also has a very strong R&D and diagnostics unit which sets them apart from other companies. Long $RHHBF !
