JHVEPhoto

CVS Is Not In A Good Way…

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) hasn’t had the wind in its sails. The degree of bearish sentiment is reflected in the fact that in five out of the first seven months of this year, the stock’s monthly close had been lower than opening price. Then, just when one thought that the stock had made a bottom in July/mid-August, we saw yet another challenge in the works, with the non-profit insurer Blue Shield of California stating that it would be reducing its reliance on Caremark, CVS’s pharmacy benefit management subsidiary.

Even before the Blue Shield news had come out, CVS already had published its Q2 results, during which it provided some pretty underwhelming guidance. The lingering effects of higher Medicare advantage utilization levels would likely eat into the operating income of the healthcare benefit segment, causing an attrition of around 6% from the previous FY23 EBIT guided range of $6.39bn to $6.52bn. Meanwhile, the pharmacy and wellness segment will continue to be adversely impacted by dwindling COVID volumes.

All in all, on a year-to-date basis, the stock has collapsed by 22%, even as its peers from the US healthcare space are only marginally down by low single digits.

YCharts

…But It Isn’t A Washout, And There Are Still Quite A Few Things To Like

The status quo certainly isn't conducive, but if one is willing to be a little broad-minded, there are still quite a few things we can get behind.

On the Blue Shield of California development, the long-term ramifications are still rather fluid, and it remains to be seen if the insurer can successfully be more cost efficient and procure an adequate level of service from five different partners. Crucially, what’s also worth bearing in mind is that the high-margin specialty pharma portfolio will still continue to be serviced by CVS; generic drugs, even otherwise, are only a small portion of the overall spending in the US.

Then, we acknowledge that CVS’s earnings in FY24 will take a hit as the number of members it has on its 4-star plans comes off significantly, but consensus has largely already factored this in, trimming both the FY24 and FY25 EPS by -3%.

YCharts

Don’t also underestimate the salutary impact that Aetna could have on the overall Medicare Advantage star ratings for next year with management sounding optimistic about this a week ago. All in all, if one looks beyond FY24, and focuses on FY25, you could be looking at 11% earnings growth, which puts it in line with management’s targeted growth "over time."

YCharts

Given 11% earnings growth, CVS's forward P/E ratio of just single digits feels like quite a steal, particularly when you also consider that this translates to a ~20% discount over the stock’s long-term average.

YCharts

Amidst the doom and gloom, don’t also forget, CVS’s useful qualities as an income play. The stock has been paying dividends for close to 110 straight quarters, and this has been instrumental in causing the variance between the price return and total return grow by over 2.1x

YCharts

Over the last couple of years, also consider that CVS has been particularly generous with its dividends, growing it at a double-digit pace. For the uninitiated, dividend flows are closely linked to the internal cash-generating potential of a firm, and here it's fair to say that CVS still looks in excellent shape.

YCharts

Compared to five years ago, CVS’s CFO (Cash flow from Operations) margin has doubled; meanwhile, over the last five years, CVS’s CFO has covered its dividends by 5.3x, but recently in H1, this surged to 8.5x

Seeking Alpha, Author's calculations

Then, if you look at the other largest ( by market cap) healthcare provider stocks that pay a dividend, also consider that CVS is the most generous out of the lot, in distributing its FCF as dividends (the cash dividend payout ratio is a better measure than the traditional dividend payout ratio which tends to be skewed by one-off non-cash items).

YCharts

It isn’t just the payout, even if you get in now, you could be locking in a very enticing figure of 3.41%, which is well ahead of the rest of the pack, which are currently yielding rates of 1.35% on average.

Seeking Alpha

All in all, the dividend should continue to be in a good place, even though CVS trimmed its forecasts for certain divisions. It did nothing of that sort for its CFO guidance, rather, stating that they anticipate "strong" full-year 2023 cash flow from operations in a range of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion.

Then, even if one looks at the charts, one has to admit that the reward-to-risk dynamics are in a much better place now. Note that, after the brutal correction this year, the stock is now intriguingly perched close to its upward-sloping support (which has been in play since 2009), and is a long way from the resistance levels at over $100.

Investing

The stock's cheap valuations also may likely attract bargain-hunting investors who fish for suitable rotational opportunities in the US healthcare providers' universe. Not only is the relative strength ratio, around 47% off the mid-point of the long-term range. It also recently dropped to levels last seen in late 2020, after which we saw a bottom and a recovery in the stock price.

Stockcharts

Conclusion

All in all, CVS may not necessarily be the flavor of the season, but at these levels, we don’t think it would be a disaster to contemplate a long position.