U.S. Vs. Google: Important Considerations About The Antitrust Showdown

Sep. 18, 2023 4:20 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL2 Comments
Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • The DOJ and 38 states allege that Google maintains its monopoly power through exclusive contracts, violating antitrust laws.
  • The trial is expected to last several months, with a decision possibly not being expected before Q1 2024.
  • Google denies the allegations and argues that its search distribution deals are not anti-competitive and do not harm consumers.
  • Although the USA vs. Google trial may appear scary on the surface, I see it as quite insignificant for Google's commercial and financial success.

The Department of Justice and Attorneys General of 38 states allege that Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) maintains its monopoly power in the search & search advertising market through a set of exclusive contracts that make Google the default

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

magenta17
Today, 5:13 PM
New 52-week HIGH today! Lina Khan Job is just a nasty person who wants to go after Big Tech! They should get rid of her! No one likes her. Longz GOOGL! :-)
AZ BOY
Today, 5:05 PM
DOJ under Biden is trying to destroy Americas only great industry… Fools in charge..
