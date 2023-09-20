Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Craving CAVA

Sep. 20, 2023 8:30 AM ETCAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA)CMG1 Comment
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Each time I write about CAVA Group, Inc., I begin craving it.
  • I believe this to be the most important component of my thesis for the company; however, of course, we must rigorously assess its quantitative merits.
  • In this vein, I believe CAVA to strike a fantastic balance between being attractive qualitatively and quantitatively.
  • Today, I will consider CAVA with you with these ideas in mind.
  • In short, at $34/share, I do find it attractive; however, as I've maintained, I will wait until it strikes $30/share or lower to begin buying in earnest.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beating the Market get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Cava Restaurant Chain Files For Initial Public Offering

Mario Tama

A True Peter Lynch-Style Investment

A couple months ago, I published my flagship, introductory note on CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA). If you've not already, I would highly encourage you to read it prior to reading further

Get started with us today!

This article was written by

Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
15.23K Followers
Beating The Market buys businesses it likes and understands.
These mostly include businesses in consumer discretionary, FinTech, and software.
Here is a snapshot of my performance over the last half decade or so: https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/louis-stevens

Some credentials of mine: U.S. Army Officer in Reserve, Political Science Florida Atlantic, MBA University of Florida, inventor of the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CAVA, CMG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Jake Blumenthal profile picture
Jake Blumenthal
Today, 9:21 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (66)
@Louis Stevens Great article, given the minimal data out on the new IPO. I have been buying shares on this down trend slowly. Here long term, and like you, under 30 will be buying in more heavily. I finally got to try CAVA this past weekend on Friday while visiting Texas. It was so good, me and my girlfriend had a craving for it the next day and went back on Saturday. The Pita Chips paired with the bowls are fantastic.

Thanks again for the analysis.

Best,
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.