Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DGRW/QGRW: A Dynamic Duo For Maximizing Returns?

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • DGRW is a well-established dividend-oriented fund from WisdomTree whose performance has ranked fifth-best in its category this year. QGRW is a newer offering, selecting 100 high-quality growth stocks.
  • This article explores the possibility of combining the two ETFs in equal weight and evaluates the combined portfolio's diversification, volatility, growth, valuation, yield, and quality features.
  • I'll also compare DGRW/QGRW with SCHD/SCHG, a pairing I previously determined could potentially outperform the S&P 500 while offering investors greater flexibility to overweight a particular style.
  • I determined that the DGRW/QGRW pairing is more of a "growth-lite" portfolio suitable for moderately aggressive investors with no immediate income needs. However, it's still a solid choice because of its focus on high quality stocks. As I'll demonstrate, ETFs that score weak in that area tend to underperform.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Two jigsaw puzzle pieces

gautier075/iStock via Getty Images

Article Purpose

In June, I wrote an article questioning whether Schwab's SCHD and SCHG were the ultimate growth and valuation combination, concluding that the approach allowed for greater flexibility and a solid shot at outperforming an S&P 500 Index ETF. Today, I

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5.14K Followers

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, SCHD, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

R
Ron1634
Today, 4:56 PM
Comments (2.81K)
From a quick look on the WisdomTree site, QGRW does not intend to make dividend distributions - correct?
E
Elon beat me with jumper cables
Today, 4:39 PM
Premium
Comments (805)
Buy $QUAL instead. It’s proven itself and the total return of both over 10 years favors $QUAL. I owned $DGRW for a year and wasn’t impressed.
B
BS Spotter
Today, 4:59 PM
Comments (322)
@Elon beat me with jumper cables
You are comparing apples to oranges.
The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Today, 5:12 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.16K)
@Elon beat me with jumper cables Thanks for commenting! I touched on QUAL in a recent analysis on JQUA, which I preferred. I also looked into several other ETFs with a quality focus. Hope you'll check it out!

seekingalpha.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.