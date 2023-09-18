Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Royal Caribbean: Sailing Far Away From Fundamental Value

Sep. 18, 2023 4:36 PM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.72K Followers

Summary

  • Royal Caribbean's stock has doubled this year as cruise ticket sales have risen to and above pre-COVID levels.
  • While RCL is below its pre-COVID level, its enterprise value is significantly higher due to equity dilutions and debt growth since 2020.
  • Royal Caribbean's recovery may be temporary, as consumer spending levels are expected to decline and external factors could negatively impact the company's performance.
  • Even if demand remains strong, RCL still appears overvalued as interest costs consume most of its potential income for common shareholders.
  • RCL may be a decent short opportunity due to its overvaluation and significant exposure to negative cyclical catalysts.

Freedom of the seas in Labadee

ALEXIUZ

The hotel and leisure sector has performed generally well throughout 2023 as traveling rates rise back to, and often above, pre-COVID levels. After years of delaying vacation, many have pursued much larger traveling opportunities this year. Most stocks in the industry

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.72K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in RCL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.