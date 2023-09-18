DBA: Ags Nearing 2022 Resistance, Bearish Seasonal Trends Offset Strong Momentum

jacquesdurocher/iStock via Getty Images

Commodities are throwing a wrench in the disinflation narrative. Headline CPI has risen in back-to-back months, mainly in the care of stronger energy prices. Wholesale agricultural commodities have, in some spots, been even more impressive. Over the last year, orange juice is higher by a stunning 162%, while the continuous prompt month of sugar has been nothing but sweet for the bulls, up nearly 80% from 12 months ago.

Still, I spot resistance on the technical chart and bearish seasonal trends, leading me to reiterate a hold rating on the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:DBA).

Many Agricultural Commodities In Bull Mode

Finviz

For background, DBA seeks to track changes in the level of the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return over time, plus the income from the fund's holdings of US Treasury securities, money market funds, and T-Bill ETFs, less the fund's expenses. The ETF is designed for investors who want a cost-effective and convenient way to invest in commodity futures. The index is rules-based and composed of futures contracts on some of the most liquid and widely traded agricultural commodities. DBA is rebalanced and reconstituted annually in November, according to Invesco.

The ETF features a somewhat high 0.85% annual expense ratio (plus a six-basis point estimated futures brokerage fee) and pays a small 0.43% trailing 12-month dividend yield. It is a sizable fund considering the strategy, currently with assets under management of $858 million. Momentum is very strong in DBA currently, and that’s particularly impressive given the strength in the US Dollar Index (DXY) over the past two months, but that is actually not a new trend.

Ags and the DXY Rallying Together

Stockcharts.com

I dug into it further and found that both DBA and the DXY (as measured by the US Dollar ETF (UUP)) rose in confluence over the back half of 2021 through mid-June of last year. That was a period of geopolitical jitters as Russia invaded Ukraine – leading to a flight into the greenback and a fundamental upside to many agricultural commodities like wheat. While wheat has pulled back, new bull markets in ags have emerged, driven by ongoing supply/demand imbalances and soft domestic crop productions this year.

Scanning other key metrics for investors to consider, DBA has a strong liquidity profile with a median 30-day bid/ask spread of just five basis points as of September 15, 2023. Typical trading volume over the past three months is more than 500,000 shares, so investors can generally be confident that they will get a decent execution price when trading the fund. I would encourage prospective investors to check out the competing Teucrium Agricultural Fund ETF (TAGS), which has a comparably small 0.13% annual expense ratio with decent 3-year returns.

As for DBA, the portfolio has benefited from strong runs in sugar, cocoa, and live cattle. Cattle futures, in fact, have soared to all-time highs lately. In all, the fund holds 11 total commodities as well as a cash position to manage trading of the commodity futures contracts.

DBA Holdings

Invesco

Cattle Futures Soar Since Early 2020

The Daily Shot

Seasonally, DBA tends to struggle this time of year, according to data from Equity Clock. The prime time to be long often does not begin in earnest until early December, though early October sometimes offers a bullish inflection. So, despite strong recent momentum, ags are battling their most bearish quarter.

DBA: Bearish Seasonal Trends

Equity Clock

The Technical Take

With a high expense ratio and tough seasonals, there is no arguing that the bulls are in control of the chart. But how long will that last? Notice in the graph below that the ETF is not far from its 2022 peak, just above $23. If we were to stretch out the chart, we would see that the $23 to $24 range has been a key point of polarity, indicating a spot where battles between the bulls and bears often take place.

While the long-term 200-day moving average is upward sloping with the 50dma comfortably above that, I would not be surprised to see a consolidation around those 2022 highs (also the 2009–2010 lows and 2014 lows). If we rally through the mid-$20s, then it's likely that a bullish technical/momentum stance is warranted. If you are going to play it from the long side, then I would put a sell stop under the $20.70 mark, since the 200dma has been a decent indicator off of which to trade. That would also be under the summer lows notched recently.

Overall, momentum is robust, but we may encounter profit-taking during this tough seasonal stretch as DBA nears its mid-2022 peak.

DBA: Shares Encounter Overhead Supply From The High-Volume Period of Early 2022

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I reiterate my hold rating on DBA. It’s an expensive fund, while several commodity-specific bull markets in the ag space are supporting upside price action. Resistance may come about just shy of $23.