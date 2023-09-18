Spirit AeroSystems: Challenges And Uncertainties Continue

onurdongel

Overview

My recommendation for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is a hold rating as the outlined challenges such as labor shortages, ongoing strikes, grappling with forward-looking losses and bulkhead issues have left me uncertain about SPR's prospects for future growth, despite the seemingly positive second quarter result. Note that I previously had a hold rating for SPR due to concerns about SPR's ability to deliver on its promises for FY23 FCF, inherent uncertainty of airline schedules and increasing breakeven points.

Recent results & updates

During the 2Q23, the company reported EPS of -$1.46. Their revenue for this quarter reached $1.37 billion, representing an 8.7% year-over-year increase. In contrast, the first quarter saw the company generate revenue of $1.43 billion, a year-over-year increase of 21.9%. In terms of EBITDA, 2Q23 posted a figure of -$43 million, while 1Q23 showed a more favorable result of -$15 million. This quarter-to-quarter analysis underscores the company's challenges in achieving both revenue growth and EBITDA margin improvement.

It's crucial to emphasize that the strike involving International Association of Machinists [IAM] workers will have a significant impact on total 737 deliveries in the latter half of 2023. This situation is poised to result in a decrease in annual deliveries, which, in turn, will adversely affect the company's revenue, earnings, and cash flow. Furthermore, labor costs are expected to rise due to the newly established IAM agreement, further influencing the company's financial outlook. The labor agreement IAM union made includes changes to healthcare plans, weekend work arrangements, and the distribution of bonuses within gross wages.

The A220, A350, and 787 programs are currently grappling with forward-looking losses, primarily due to reduced production rates, escalating costs, and supply chain disruptions. These programs involve the use of composite materials, an area where both SPR and the broader industry have encountered challenges in cost reduction. Recognizing the unsustainability of these forward-looking losses for SPR, the original equipment manufacturers are open to discussions. It is imperative for both SPR and the wider supply base to establish stability and financial well-being to support future production rate increases. SPR has maintained transparency and collaboration with its OEM partners and has explored all available internal solutions. However, if cost-reduction talks with the OEMs do not yield results, the forward-looking losses will definitely put pressure on bottom line results.

The labor situation remains challenging in terms of recruiting skilled workers, with the overall workforce numbers supporting production rates despite significant attrition. Additionally, new hires face a steep learning curve before reaching full productivity. The supply chain continues to be under stress, particularly among smaller suppliers with capital requirements, resulting in raw material shortages. If this situation does not improve, it is expected to exert upward pressure on margins as costs rise.

Lastly, SPR's use of a semi-automated machining process for the aft pressure bulkhead led to elongated drilling holes. While the issue was contained, Boeing (BA) decided to temporarily suspend deliveries as a precautionary measure. Rectifying this problem demands a more intricate rework compared to the previous challenge with the vertical fin. This issue is expected to place even more pressure on future deliveries.

Management has indicated that 3Q23 FCF will be impacted by near-term delivery pressures, with a more positive outlook in the long term supported by higher production rates. Notably, 4Q23 is expected to contribute to achieving breakeven in the second half of the year, of which I highly doubt will happen given all the headwinds the company is facing.

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

According to my model, SPR is valued at $16.38. The growth rate applied to my model aligns with the market consensus of 25%. This rate considers both the better-than-expected 2Q results but also the challenges SPR faces, including a slowdown in financial performance compared to the previous quarter, an ongoing strike, labor shortages, bulkhead issues, and unsustainable forward-looking losses in programs.

SPR is now trading at ~9x forward EBITDA, which I believe is fair, as the business should trade at a discount to peers that are trading at a median of ~9.4x. The key premise to my assumption is that SPR has the worst EBITDA margin profile over the recent quarters, which I expect to continue given the issues I noted above.

Bloomberg

Summary

My recommendation for SPR is a hold, reflecting the ongoing challenges and uncertainties that continue to surround the company. Despite a seemingly positive second-quarter result, concerns persist regarding SPR's ability to navigate labor shortages, an ongoing strike, forward-looking losses, and bulkhead issues. I believe SPR's valuation to remain at a discount to peers, given its weaker EBITDA margin profile.