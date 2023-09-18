Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XLG: The Bigger They Are The Harder They'll Fall

Sep. 18, 2023 5:02 PM ETInvesco S&P 500® Top 50 ETF (XLG)SPX
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.66K Followers

Summary

  • Large and mega-cap stocks have underperformed over the long term due to slower earnings growth, making their current valuation premium concerning.
  • Invesco S&P 500® Top 50 ETF is heavily skewed towards expensive technology stocks, with a 38% weighting compared to 28% for the S&P500.
  • The rise in retail investors, particularly in options markets, has driven the anomaly in mega-cap relative valuations, but this may not be sustainable in the next bear market.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

The Invesco S&P 500® Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) tracks the performance of the S&P 500 Top 50 Index, which is composed of 50 of the largest companies in the S&P500. It may surprise many to know that

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.66K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of XLG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.