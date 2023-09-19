Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Refocusing My Quality Investment Portfolio

Sep. 19, 2023 10:00 AM ETNVDA, TXN, MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL, DHR, ZBRA, VEEV, NSSC, NEMTF, SDMHF, ASHTF, UFPI, ULTA, ADYEY
Summary

  • I am a 24-year-old investor aiming for financial freedom through long-term investing in companies with good management and growth potential.
  • I made changes to the portfolio, buying stocks such as UFP Industries and Ulta Beauty, and selling stocks like Microsoft and Alphabet.
  • I am open to suggestions and eager to learn from others about portfolio construction.

About

'Heavy Moat Investments' is 24-year-old self-taught investor Niklas based in Southern Germany, who recently finished his bachelor of Science in Business Informatics and now works as a Software Developer, besides writing about his investments on Seeking Alpha and Twitter. Niklas formerly wrote under the 'Stock Metal Investment' username but changed it to reflect his investment style better.The main investment themes in Heavy Moat Investments are great capital allocators, Spawners and companies with deep, widening moats. The only investment horizon discussed on this channel is long-term investments, preferably with decades of growth runway. Follow Niklas on his journey to Financial Freedom.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DHR, TXN, NSSC, ADYEY, UFPI, ULTA, ASML, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not financial advise.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

199chamber
Today, 10:35 AM
I appreciate the stocks you listed with moats. At my age of 66 I decided to stay away from individual stocks as they have become a little too risky for my taste. I was wondering if you have ever looked at etfs that invest in moat strategies. Those I have looked at are JQUA, MOAT, QUAL and SPHG. If you have or even haven't looked at these would you care to share about them?
Today, 10:24 AM
I think you’ve done the right thing my friend. I wish I could have your portfolio, I love it.

4% fcf yield, growing 12% and 22% roic sums the quality to perfection hahah

I’m sure you’ll outperform the market, good luck!
