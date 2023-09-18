Maria Vonotna

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) will overtake Applied Materials (AMAT) as the top WFE Semiconductor Equipment supplier in 2023, according to my analysis entitled Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts.

In Chart 1, I show HoH revenues for these companies, showing the clear leader is ASML at +69.8% revenue change for 2023/2022, ahead of AMAT, which exhibited a +5.0% change, and KLA (KLAC), the only other company with positive growth. All companies outperformed Lam Research (LRCX), which exhibited a -29.9% HoH revenue change.

This will be the second time ASML tops perennial leader AMAT. The last time was in 2019 despite AMAT moving $331 million from its 2018 revenues into 2019, which I discussed in my Aug. 19, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled Applied Materials: It Was Worse Than It Appears.

In Chart 2, I show AMAT's WFE revenues between 2013 and 2022. In these 10 years, the trendline (blue dotted line) shows a market share drop.

I also show on this chart with the orange bars that in 2019 AMAT took $331 million from 2018 revenues and put it into 2019 simply by changing its accounting policies. The $331 million propped up AMAT's share from $17.4% to 18.1%.

Table 1 shows actual revenues for the Top 6 companies between 2017 and 1H 2023. On close examination, ASML has been in the Top 3 during this period, although CY 2022 was problematic for the company based on supply chain disruptions and a fire at its EUV plant in Berlin in January 2022. These disruptions led to ASML shipping incomplete EUV systems to customers with deferred payments under its “fast shipment” program. I discussed these in my July 21, 2022, Seeking Alpha article entitled ASML: January Fire Responsible For Big Revenue Pushouts To 2023.

ASML’s Tailwinds

Frankly I have been troubled about headwinds from ASML, primarily about its poor supply chain management, lack of clarity about the Berlin fire, and possible immersion DUV sanctions on shipments to China. Currently, these issues have been resolved, and ASML is still able to ship to China.

Large Backlog

What remains is a strong tailwind of a huge backlog DUV and EUV systems. Chart 3 illustrates EUV shipments (units) from 2015 through 2024 (my estimates) for standard, low NA systems and the upcoming "high EUV" systems. It also shows my analysis of the backlog, which in 2024 will be 105 low EUV and 16 high EUV, according to our report Sub-100nm Lithography: Market Analysis and Strategic Issues.

At the end of 2022, ASML had a backlog of 100 EUV systems with an ASP of $200 million. Unlike memory IC companies, logic/foundry semiconductor companies are not likely to cancel orders despite the downturn and oversupply of chips in 2023 as leading foundry companies migrate to smaller technology nodes. I had initially forecast this downturn in my June 25, 2021, Seeking Alpha article entitled Applied Materials: Tracking A Likely Semiconductor Equipment Meltdown In 2023.

In addition, ASML received acceptance from its customers on DUV tools to recognize revenue upon shipment. This will result in €700M of revenue recognized in 2023 and no longer deferred into 2024, as a result of screaming demand for DUV systems coming from China.

Nvidia Chips at <7nm Nodes

Another tailwind is the fact that ChatGPT runs on Nvidia's (NVDA) A100 and H100 processors, and TSMC (TSM) makes the A100 and H100 with its 7nm and 4nm processes, respectively, and its new GH200 using ASML’s DUV and EUV systems.

While ChatGPT is the sweetheart of the generative AI market, there are other AI chips including AMD (AMD) and other proprietary accelerators made a 3nm using ASML lithography systems.

As AI continues to reshape industries across the globe, ASML recognizes the significance of this technology and actively participates in its development. The company's advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes are vital for the production of AI-specific chips. ASML's cutting-edge fabrication technologies enable the creation of specialized processors, including GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) and AI accelerators, which are essential for deep learning and other AI applications.

ASML’s Headwinds

U.S. Sanctions on China in 2023

The announcement that Huawei introduced its recent Mate 60 Pro smartphone powered by a new Kirin 9000s chip was made on SMIC’s 7nm node technology has raised eyebrows regarding the potency of U.S. sanctions.

The ability of China’s SMIC to make advanced ICs has been stymied by U.S. sanctions. But the ability for SMIC to reach 7nm is nothing new. I pointed that out 15 months ago in a May 18, 2022, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Applied Materials: SMIC Move To 7nm Node Capability Another Headwind.”

Importantly, in my article I noted:

“My analysis shows that SMIC is in production on its N+2 node, equivalent to the 7nm node and comparable to TSMC. And it was accomplished without the use of EUV lithography, just as TSMC did with its first generation 7nm node (N7) introduced in 2018. Instead of SMIC manufacturing 28nm logic chips at its new fabs in Shanghai and Shenzhen China, SMIC has moved first to its N+1 node (8nm equivalent) and then N+2 node. Moving to a smaller node requires a different semiconductor processing equipment product mix, benefiting equipment suppliers.”

Table 2 shows revenues of the Top 6 companies for the period Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2023 for China sales. Here we see that the strongest YoY growth of 232.9% for ASML.

ASML’s Headwinds

U.S. Sanctions on China in 2024

According to a news article in Yahoo Finance on Sept. 1, 2023:

"AMSL, Europe's largest technology firm by valuation, said that starting January 1, it would no longer be able to ship the Twinscan NXT:2000i, its most advanced immersion deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography system, to China."

While pull-ins are a tailwind for 2023, China sanctions in 2024 could ultimately represent a headwind for ASML. Between 2018 and 2022, revenues from China have represented 18.5% of ASML's global revenues.

So the pull-ins of equipment before the end of 2023 prior to sanctions taking effect at the end of the year are responsible for the strong growth of ASML. ASML will not be able to ship its most advanced DUV immersion tools (i2000 systems and above) to China, but can ship its mid-critical immersion tools.

How that changes in light of U.S. sanctions at the heels of Huawei products remains to be seen, but could represent a headwind for ASML because sanctions could be escalated if needed to block the advancements of Huawei and SMIC foundry capabilities.

It took the government of The Netherlands more than a year of negotiating with the U.S. as to whether ASML would even abide by U.S. sanctions, since it's not a U.S. company. The Dutch gave in, but stricter sanctions could derail the arrangement.

Investor Takeaway

In its recent earnings call, ASML increased its 2023 revenue guidance to 30% YoY, up from 25%. Conversely, my forecast for WFE (based on my May 2022 SA article described above) is -20% revenue growth. AMAT reported in its recent earnings call a delay in installation of some of the tools, and push outs with some of the leading foundry customers. Its high exposure to DRAMs is also a negative, as I forecast WFE spend in DRAMs will be -40.2% YoY in 2023, as shown in Table 3.

Incidentally, the high WFE spend in 2020 and 2021 was the foundation of my thesis that WFE in 2023 will drop significantly.