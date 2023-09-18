Cyteir: Although The Company Is Winding Down, The Lead Asset Had Promise
Summary
- Cyteir is a developer of cancer therapeutics that has decided to suspend operations and sell all assets.
- Their lead candidate, CYT-0851, is an MCT1 inhibitor being investigated in combination with chemotherapy drugs.
- The drug has shown monotherapy activity in a phase 1 trial, but further development has been suspended.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Total Pharma Tracker. Learn More »
Cyteir (NASDAQ:CYT) is a developer of cancer therapeutics. Lead candidate CYT-0851 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of monocarboxylate transporters targeting relapses or refractory solid tumors in a phase 1 trial. In July, despite seeing drug activity in monotherapy trials, the company decided to suspend operations and sell all assets. However, the trial data was interesting, hence I will take a look at the company.
Monocarboxylate transporters (MCTs) are a family of membrane proteins that play a crucial role in the transport of monocarboxylates, including lactate, pyruvate, and ketone bodies, across cell membranes. These transporters are essential for maintaining the balance of these metabolites within cells and between different tissues in the body.
There are several isoforms of MCTs, but MCT1 and MCT4 are the most well-studied. They are primarily found in tissues with high metabolic demands, such as skeletal muscles, heart, and various cancer cells.
MCTs have considerable importance as targets of cancer therapeutics. MCTs regulate cellular metabolism, and facilitate what is known as the Warburg Effect in cancer cells, which is a form of metabolic glycolysis in the presence of oxygen. MCTs help export excess lactate produced during glycolysis, allowing cancer cells to maintain their acidic microenvironment and continue producing ATP even after rewiring our normal metabolic process of citric acid cycle and oxidative phosphorylation.
Therefore, many cancer cells overexpress MCTs, particularly MCT1 and MCT4, to enhance their ability to export lactate and maintain their high glycolytic metabolism. This overexpression contributes to tumor growth and survival.
Thus, targeting MCTs has emerged as a potential strategy in cancer therapeutics. There are several approaches. Small molecule MCT inhibitors aim to disrupt the metabolic adaptations of cancer cells, making them less able to maintain their high rate of glycolysis and leading to energy and pH imbalances that can inhibit tumor growth. These inhibitors can also be used in combination with chemotherapy or radiation therapy, because they can potentially enhance their effectiveness by weakening metabolic resilience in cancer cells. MCTs can also be used as diagnostic markers due to their consistent overexpression in certain cancers.
There are several MCT inhibitors that are, or have been, investigated as potential therapies for several cancers. AstraZeneca’s AZD3965 inhibits MCT1 and has been evaluated in clinical trials targeting acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). TPI-287 (abeotaxane) also inhibits MCT1 and has been investigated in several solid tumors including glioblastoma. Bayer has its own MCT1 inhibitor, BAY-8002. Other assets that have been studied include 7ACC2, an MCT2 inhibitor, and several natural or natural-derived substances like Quercetin, a natural compound found in certain foods and plants, and Silymarin, a compound derived from milk thistle. Thus, MCT inhibition is an active field of investigation with several assets in early stages.
CYT-0851, an MCT1 inhibitor, inhibits lactase transport, raising lactase levels in cancer cells, which is cytotoxic. It was being investigated in combination with chemotherapy drugs capecitabine and gemcitabine in a Phase 1/2 clinical study, including patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer. There is some data, specifically from a phase 1 dose escalation study where it has shown monotherapy activity and a safe and tolerable profile. Here were the upcoming milestones according to the company:
Phase 1 combination with gemcitabine and capecitabine – mid 2023
Phase 2 expansion cohort in combination with capecitabine in advanced ovarian cancer – Q4 2023- Q1 2-24
In a monotherapy trial in several hematologic and solid tumor cancers, CYT-0851 was dosed in various strengths, starting from 15mg all the way to 1200mg. Out of 45 evaluable patients, one unconfirmed partial response was observed in a sarcoma patient, along with 19 stable diseases in sarcoma, head and neck, ovarian and pancreatic cancers. Here are the details of the patient who had a PR:
73-year-old male with myxofibrosarcoma previously treated with 4 lines of therapy. His most recent two therapies were investigational agents with no better response than PD. He was treated with CYT-0851 starting at 45 mg BID and experienced an unconfirmed PR after 7 months. He continued treatment for 11 months until he experienced disease progression.
Disease control rate in the trial was 44%. 17 patients received greater than four cycle treatments. As these are difficult to treat cancers, these results from a monotherapy trial were promising, but also indicate the need for combining with GemCap.
In another part of the study in lymphoma patients, there was a complete response. Here’s the data from 18 evaluable patients:
1 Complete response (FL)
1 Partial response (FL)
1 Partial response (DLBCL)
5 Patients had stable disease
The patient who had a CR had follicular lymphoma, and saw durable benefit greater than one year after treatment. Here are the details:
59-year-old male with follicular lymphoma previously treated with 5 prior lines of therapy. Most recently treated with parsaclisib for 11 months with a best response of PR. He started CYT-0851 at 45 mg BID and experienced a PR after 6 months and CR after 12 months on treatment. His treatment is ongoing in Cycle 21.
As can be expected, the key SAE from the treatment was acidosis, and it produced dose-limiting toxicity in a small number of patients. The sweet spot seemed to be between 400mg and 600mg. Above 600mg, there were dose TEAEs requiring dose modification; below 400mg, there were no treatment discontinuations. 600mg was chosen as the MTD or maximum tolerated dose, and 400mg as the RP2D or recommended phase 2 dose.
However, like I noted above, despite drug activity, the monotherapy activity observed - vis-a-vis the safety profile - was deemed insufficient, and development was suspended. It was being developed as combination therapy with GemCap, where there is more promise. However, as of July, Cyteir has decided to wind down and sell all assets, so if there’s any further development, it will be done by someone else.
Financials
CYT has a market cap of $100mn and a cash balance of $147mn as per the last corporate presentation. On June 30, the company announced its intention to discontinue operations and liquidate assets.
Bottom Line
Obviously, there is no reason to buy or hold on to CYT stock, and the clear thesis will be to sell out. However, this asset, CYT-0851, was not an absolute failure, and I will see if it turns up in the hands of someone else with more cash to spare.
About the TPT service
Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-
Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material.
For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts.
Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you.
This article was written by
Dr Dutta is a retired veterinary surgeon. He has over 40 years experience in the industry. Dr Maiya is a well-known oncologist who has 30 years in the medical field, including as Medical Director of various healthcare institutions. Both doctors are also avid private investors. They are assisted by a number of finance professionals in developing this service.
If you want to check out our service, go here - https://seekingalpha.com/author/avisol-capital-partners/research
Disclaimer - we are not investment advisors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)