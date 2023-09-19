Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Astria Therapeutics: Too Much Baggage, Too Strong A Competition

Sep. 19, 2023 8:00 AM ETAstria Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXS)
Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Astria Therapeutics (formerly Catabasis Pharma) has raised $100 million and acquired Quellis to develop STAR-0215, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor for hereditary angioedema (HAE).
  • STAR-0215 has a longer half-life than existing HAE treatments, potentially offering a longer duration of action.
  • The company is currently conducting a proof of concept trial for STAR-0215 in HAE patients, with results expected in mid-2024.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Total Pharma Tracker. Learn More »

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Today we will look at Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS), which was once known as Catabasis Pharma. Right at the outset, I want to state categorically that I have a problem with companies that change their names. A name

About the TPT service

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-


Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material. 

For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts.

Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you. 



This article was written by

Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
17.12K Followers
Avisol Capital Partners runs the Total Pharma Tracker Seeking Alpha Marketplace service. This is managed by Dr Asok Dutta, BVScAH and Dr Udaya Kumar Maiya, MD Oncologist. The service offers end-to-end research on both investing and trading ideas everyday, and includes a 150-stock watchlist and two 40-stock model portfolios that are continuously tracked.

Dr Dutta is a retired veterinary surgeon. He has over 40 years experience in the industry. Dr Maiya is a well-known oncologist who has 30 years in the medical field, including as Medical Director of various healthcare institutions. Both doctors are also avid private investors. They are assisted by a number of finance professionals in developing this service.

If you want to check out our service, go here - https://seekingalpha.com/author/avisol-capital-partners/research

Disclaimer - we are not investment advisors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Important: My Hold rating only means "I will not Buy now." I am not telling *you* to hold, because I see some risks here. But I am also not telling you to *sell*, because, a) the risks are not insurmountable, and b) you may have bought at such a low price that your risk-benefit ratio is acceptable to you. Thus, my “Hold” is a bearish rating, but it is not as bearish as a “Sell” rating.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.