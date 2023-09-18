Spencer Platt

It’s Q3 conference season. Investors must pay close attention to what executives say at these important events. Earlier this month, CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch discussed several key points during her presentation at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2023. Despite challenges across some of its segments, the company still sees long-term double-digit EPS growth once it gets past near-term headwinds. How financial managers use cash flow is also crucial – Lynch said that while M&A will remain a strategic tool, the focus will shift toward other uses of capital in the near term.

I have a buy rating on CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The firm generates high free cash flow, but certain healthcare risks weigh on shares today. I also highlight price levels to watch on what is an admittedly weak chart.

Healthcare Providers ETF Sharply Underperforming Since Late 2022

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the US. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments and is one of the largest healthcare companies in the country, providing retail, mail, and specialty pharmacy dispensing services and pharmacy benefits. CVS is one of the most vertically-integrated publicly-traded healthcare companies.

The Rhode Island-based $91 billion market cap Health Care Services company in the Health Care sector trades at a high 32.9 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays an above-market 3.4% dividend yield. Ahead of earnings in early November, the stock has a low implied volatility percentage of 21% while its short interest is modest at just 1.2%.

Back in August, CVS reported an operating earnings beat with Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $2.21, better than the $2.12 consensus estimate. Sales also came in stronger than expected at $88.9 billion, a 10% rise from year-ago levels. Results were mixed overall, though, with Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness and Health Services performing well, while Healthcare Benefits missed estimates due to a higher medical benefits ratio (MBR) as a result of increased Medicare Advantage (MA) utilization. Recently, the CEO was optimistic about how its MA plan will be rated when the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services releases its ratings next month.

In the earnings report, the company maintained its FY23 adjusted EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.70 and did make changes to its FY24 guidance target, but the management team did lower its GAAP diluted EPS guidance from $6.90 to $7.12 to $6.53 to $6.75.

CVS detailed a restructuring plan due to profitability deterioration in Q2, stemming from rising expenses in its pharmacy and insurance divisions. It took a large $469 million one-time charge in the quarter. All eyes are now on whether next year’s estimates are appropriate – the stock may continue to see volatility as the profitability picture becomes clearer. Key risks include possible regulatory hurdles regarding the Aetna merger and a pharmacy market that is becoming more competitive. Of course, a higher MBR as more health care services are performed post-pandemic is a risk. Also, should more insurance providers drop CVS’s pharmacy services, then the bigger earnings and cash flow stories could be at risk - that was seen in mid-August when Blue Shield of California dropped CVS Health.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings falling this year and then being unchanged in 2024. Per-share profits are then expected to snap back by 2025. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is more upbeat in the out years compared to BofA projections. Dividends, meanwhile, are expected to rise at a solid clip over the coming quarters. With a high single-digit operating earnings multiple, the stock appears cheap on the surface, but with uncertainty regarding drug pricing and the impact on margins, there is added risk with this Health Care stock. CVS has very strong free cash flow, however, with nearly $14 on a per-share basis.

CVS: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

If we assume the stock’s 5-year average operating P/E ratio and normalized EPS of $8.60, then the stock should be near $85, making it undervalued today. Shares trade at attractive valuations across other metrics, too. Its EV/EBITDA ratio is 13% to the cheap side, while the price/cash flow and price/sales ratios are also appealing for value investors.

CVS: Compelling Valuation Metrics

Compared to its peers, CVS has an above-average valuation rating, but the sore spot is the growth trajectory. In my view, though, it’s a near-term story. If the company can weather firm-specific and macro shifts through next year, then bottom-line growth should ensue. As it stands, CVS is highly profitable and produces robust free cash flow. A key risk is further negative news around earnings estimate changes.

Competitor Analysis

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon shows a confirmed Q3 2023 earnings date of Wednesday, November 1 BMO with a conference call immediately after the results hit the tape. You can listen live here. CVS also issues same store sales within that report. No other volatility catalysts are expected in the near term.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

With the stock undervalued while the earnings picture remains uncertain, the chart is not encouraging. Notice in the graph below that CVS remains stuck in a downtrend off the early 2022 peak. The stock fell about 40%, eventually finding buyers in the mid-$60s. With a long-term 200-day moving average that is negatively sloped, the bears remain in control, and I see near-term resistance in the $84 to $86 range – right near my intrinsic value figure, so that may be a good spot to harvest gains if they come about.

Also take a look at how CVS fell into an area of high volume by price – that should make the $65 to $70 range decent initial support. Longer-term buying pressure may be seen down to the 2019 lows in the mid-$40s. While the stock attempts to fill the mid-August gap caused by the Blue Cross of California news, we must acknowledge that the broader trend is lower.

Overall, it is a bearish chart with resistance in the mid-$80s.

CVS: Bearish Downtrend, $85 Resistance

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on CVS. There are certainly risks with this company and in the niches in which it operates. What’s more, the chart is not encouraging, but we have some price points to monitor and the valuation case, along with high free cash flow, are positive attributes.