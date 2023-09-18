Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bad Time To Buy AGNC

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AGNC Investment Corp. has reached a high valuation as investors focus on the big dividend. They have forgotten how mortgage REITs work.
  • Valuing a REIT based only on the dividend leads to poor choices, and investors should consider earnings and understand how they work.
  • AGNC's high earnings yield on book value does not mean they are better at managing money compared to other companies in the sector. Not even close.
  • Welcome to school. Class in session.
Magic Book With Open Pages And Abstract Lights Shining In Darkness - Literature And Fairytale Concept

It's like magic! You learn to read, and things make sense.

RomoloTavani

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has reached an exceptionally high valuation. It appears investors have forgotten how mortgage REITs work. They've become complacent as they focus on the big dividend. Let

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
59.83K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNCP, DX-C, RITM-C, RITM-D, RITM, RC, PMT-B, PMT-C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (15)

d
discodave76
Today, 7:24 PM
Comments (47)
Not according to UBS. They just put a buy recommendation on it today!
LarryOswald profile picture
LarryOswald
Today, 7:11 PM
Premium
Comments (1.28K)
Should the sarcastic "amazing" aspect be tempered by considering the earned income compared to the value of the loans when AGNC acquired them? That those loans are now marked to a market impacted by the FED's manipulation of money availability should not count against the compay's investment acumen.

Too subtle? The NAV has fallen because CDs are now available at over 5%. Not the company's fault. Or not entirely.
d
dean3084
Today, 7:01 PM
Comments (1.04K)
Nice analysis. Seeing the comments, I just looked at my spread sheet and taking dividends into account I'm down $155 (taxable) and $214 (IRA) in my 2 accounts. Hoping for a little stock appreciation, but if none 2 to 3 months of dividends will put me back to even. I know that's not good but that's a starter. I'm very satisfied with AGNC-M and AGNC-P at this time. Good trading to all. :-)
g
grcinak
Today, 6:36 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.72K)
Colorado... If you keep issuing well-founded articles like this... I can guarantee that Rida's HDO and the ilk will never offer you the opportunity to gain the prestige of being accepted as a "co-author" targeting their "click-based", "yield at any cost"... fan base.
melcapital1 profile picture
melcapital1
Today, 6:28 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (106)
As HS pal Bob Milky used to say...that is total monkey blubber. On the same day this gem drops Raymond James the other side of this trade. AGNC has paid the same divy for a decade and ..now...with rates going up...spreads wider..they are in trouble? Nonesense.
m
moose60045
Today, 6:33 PM
Comments (453)
@melcapital1 there were 3 buy recommendations put out this am before open. I glanced at it but cant remember who it was.
m
moose60045
Today, 6:55 PM
Comments (453)
@moose60045 Just found it , UBS upgrade
M
MojoRisin1
Today, 7:15 PM
Comments (1.76K)
@melcapital1 - AGNC has not paid the same divi for a decade. It has cut its divi many times the last decade with the last one in 2020.
s
sjebens
Today, 6:28 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (92)
As part of our continuing education could you possibly show the effects of dividend reinvestment? I mean share price is interesting but it hardly tells the complete story...
s
sjebens
Today, 6:31 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (92)
@sjebens I ment to include book value or NAV above with dividend reinvestment incorporated into the graphs.
elvisbeatlesfan2 profile picture
elvisbeatlesfan2
Today, 6:26 PM
Investing Group
Comments (611)
Thanks for taking readers under the hood for an understanding of AGNC performance. The hedging is critical to their performance but also expensive. Long AGNC preferred shares (no common at this time). I decided (learned) that I should only buy AGNC common if (or when) you or Scott are buying.
L
LiveFreeAZ
Today, 6:16 PM
Comments (1.53K)
Good article. Even more basic...AGNC doesn't have a business with a flat yield curve. They are staying alive with their hedges which will be running off. It feels like the entire "accounting" paradigm for these guys involves maintaining a so-called "dividend" and hoping unsophisticated investors won't notice the decline in value. Yeah, this might work if rates decline soon and the yield curve returns to normal, but if Powell stays higher for longer, which seems likely given inflation and Uncle Joe's propensity to spend, these guys are in trouble.
T
Trade Junky
Today, 6:11 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (44)
Excellent article.
Zeide profile picture
Zeide
Today, 6:08 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12)
How about the preferreds?
Zeide profile picture
Zeide
Today, 6:10 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12)
@Zeide sorry I see you addressed the preferred in the article
