Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Asbury Automotive: Driving Superior Returns Through M&A

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.42K Followers

Summary

  • Asbury’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 11%, driven by the production of EVs and the post-pandemic boom in sales.
  • We expect demand and growth to remain strong, owing to an aged vehicle population, the EV transition, services sales growth, business development, and M&A.
  • We believe Asbury is an attractive proposition due to its M&A focus and well-balanced business model. We expect shareholder distributions to accelerate in the coming years.
  • Asbury’s margins are respectable, although we expect some erosion as demand softens. Management is taking the correct steps to protect them.
  • Asbury is facing near-term headwinds due to macro conditions, but we believe there is sufficient margin of safety due to its >10% FCF yield.
Man using digital tablet in car dealership showroom

Hero Images/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • We consider Asbury an attractive investment opportunity due to the development of its business model toward lucrative segments. The company is expanding into growing markets, investing heavily in expanding its services revenue (e.g. Financing and Parts), and developing

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.42K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.