I was a little early on my crude oil bottom call in April, as it retreated from the first push above $80. However, the price has now rallied to $90 and the path ahead to $100 has some underlying drivers.

The bottom in crude oil was no surprise

Markets are now scrambling to catch up on the oil price outlook after a surge in prices over the last two months. Yet OPEC said back in April when I wrote my article that $80 was a line in the sand for crude prices. Did investors think they would sit back and soak up the weakness under $80?

At the time, the International Monetary Fund said that the break-even price for oil-producing countries was in the "high-$70s" with the top producer Saudi Arabia at $79.20 for the year.

Adding to the pressure on that $80 level was a higher projected fiscal spending by The Saudi Finance Ministry, which anticipated 1.114 trillion riyals ($296 billion) in 2023, 17% more than its initial estimate. Russia, another power player in the world of oil production was also facing sanctions from the United States and its allies on exports. Like Saudi Arabia, a simple statement, or coordinated effort could improve the Russian economy, which is currently on a war footing, and also squeeze the economy of Western nations that are supplying the other side.

As oil climbed above the $80 level again, the world's two largest producing nations announced that they would turn off the pumps for longer than anticipated. In July they said that they would cut further, or extend existing cuts in August.

A decision to extend oil production cuts through the end of this year, will cut 1.3 million barrels of crude supply from the global market and will "reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets,” the Saudi Press Agency said.

So the $80 line in the sand has held and Saudi Arabia believes that the current $90 provides "stability and balance."

Saudi-Russia alliance is a 'formidable challenge,' IEA says

The latest announcement wasn't lost on the International Energy Administration, who said that the alliance between the two producers was a “formidable challenge” which could drive oil higher.

The U.S. energy group also said it would create a “significant supply shortfall.” IEA analysts added that global demand would now top supply by more than one million barrels per day (mb/d) until the end of the year.

Toril Bosoni, head of the IEA’s oil department, told Bloomberg that “The market is really tightening in the second half of the year. Already in August, we saw global oil inventories falling by a massive 75m barrels, according to preliminary data,” he said.

Bosoni said that next year, the IEA believes global demand will slump as the post-pandemic economic recovery falters and electric vehicle use increases.

In my opinion, that seems a hopeful statement and it is unlikely that EV demand will make enough of a dent in demand next year. The statement also came after the group said global oil demand would reach a record 101.9m barrels per day this year with China leading increased demand among developing nations. That comes at a time when China's post-lockdown economic revival has stuttered. China's government has disappointed investors in the stock market by not committing to larger stimulus measures in the wake of property issues. That means that any further problems in the sector have a significant parachute if needed and the Chinese is unlikely to slow in the near term.

The U.S. SPR error was predictable, and the country is 'playing with fire'

In my April article, I also said that the U.S. was likely making an error in not refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) which was drained by 180 million barrels, bringing oil reserves to 1980s lows. The Biden administration said maintenance was to blame but as predicted, they will now have to pay more for the pleasure of refilling the SPR.

That was echoed by former Lehman Bros. energy trader and founder of "The Bear Traps" report, Larry McDonald. He shared a chart of oil supply risk against supplies and said the U.S. was "playing with fire."

Are inventory traders missing the big picture?

With increasing demand from developing nations, and a Saudi-Russian oil alliance squeezing prices higher, the U.S. continues to sit on its hands oversupply. If the White House starts to panic over the SPR, it could put a floor under oil prices once the capacity for additional supplies increases. That floor could easily be at $100 per barrel in my opinion.

Oil traders sold at the 10-month highs in crude oil last week after U.S. stockpiles rose by 4 million barrels, beating analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel drop. The weekly inventory levels are maybe not as important as traders would like to believe. With OPEC seeking to put a floor under oil, there is also a rising demand in the developed economies and the potential for the Chinese economy to recover its footing. Adding to those bullish drivers could be a U.S. administration desperate to stock up on oil after missing the chance to refill reserves at prices of $65-70.

The rising price of oil will bring headaches for central banks, which I also stated in April.

Gas prices dropped "50% in the first quarter alone- a record drop over a three-month reporting period. Oil prices... posted their worst quarter since 2020," I said at the time. The drop in inflation which has led to some relief over the global economy and interest rate hikes was almost solely down to a plunge in energy prices.

I believe crude oil is now on a fast track to $100 per barrel and the higher prices, with inflationary pressures, could add headwinds for crude beyond that price level. That will depend on many factors, but Russia could play a big part, either via its alliance with Saudi Arabia, or its continuing conflict in Ukraine.