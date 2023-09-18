Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

United Airlines: No Recovery Upside, While New Headwinds Mount

Sep. 18, 2023 10:15 PM ETUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.72K Followers

Summary

  • Airlines have rebounded over the past year as air travel normalizes and growing costs are pushed into airfare prices.
  • United Airlines costs will grow faster over the coming years following its pilot union deal and the recent rise in jet fuel prices.
  • Slowing household disposable spending capacity could hamper United Airlines by lowering ticket sales volumes while costs rise.
  • United Airlines is not discounted today because its enterprise value and "EV/EBITDA" are back within its pre-COVID range.
  • UAL appears fairly valued assuming healthy operating conditions but overvalued assuming economic strains mount.
San Francisco Airport Terminal Serves Very Few Passengers During COVID-19 Pandemic

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Airline stocks were one of the most popular "recovery trade" opportunities after their collapse in 2020. Across the industry, valuations fell extremely low as many airlines temporarily lost all revenue. Most airlines, particularly the largest, such as United Airlines (

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.72K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.