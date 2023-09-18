Darren415

In this article we take a look at the Business Development Company Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE:OBDC). The company has extended its terrific run of performance with a +3.4% total NAV return in Q2.

Over the past year the company delivered an exceptional +16.1% total NAV return, outperforming the median BDC in our coverage by 8.4%.

OBDC targets borrowers in the upper middle-market space with a weighted-average EBITDA of $186m in the portfolio. Its top sectors are software, insurance, healthcare and others

Blue Owl

OBDC trades at an 11.8% yield and a 11% discount to book. Its net income price yield of 14.15% is 0.45% above the sector average.

Quarter Update

Net income rose by over 5% to $0.48. This is below the double-digit pace we saw over the previous three quarters. The stabilization is due primarily to the slowdown in the pace of short-term rate rises - a development we are seeing across the sector.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

OBDC declared the same base dividend of $0.33 but hiked the supplemental by a penny to $0.07 for a total dividend of $0.4. The $0.07 supplemental is half of the excess dividend ($0.48 net income less $0.33 base dividend) which is what the company targets to pay out. OBDC also maintains a spillover of $0.19.

Base dividend coverage is a very high 145% while total dividend coverage is 119%.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The NAV rose by 0.7% - well above the sector average level which came in slightly above zero. This is the fourth straight NAV rise by the company - there were only two quarters of negative NAV growth in the post-COVID period.

Systematic Income

The rise in the NAV was largely due to retained income. This is the highest NAV level since the company's IPO in 2019.

Blue Owl

By the end of Q2, the company had repurchased a total of $75m shares at a weighted-average price of $12.22, generating small additional NAV returns. There is more capital left for repurchases however management have indicated they are less likely to use it at current valuation levels.

Income Dynamics

Net new investments were negative as repayments exceeded fundings.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

As a result leverage ticked lower and remains firmly in the target range of 0.9 - 1.25x.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Portfolio yield ticked up by 0.2% to 12.2% as did interest expense to 5.4%. Net net this is a gain for overall net income as about half of the fund's total assets are unleveraged. The yield spread of 6.8% is in line with the sector median level.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Management also indicated that while spreads have compressed they remain wider than they were 18-months ago which continues to provide a tailwind to net income.

Portfolio Quality

One portfolio company was added to non-accrual during the quarter, for a total of 3. On a fair-value basis this comes out to 0.9% - below the sector average.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

PIK came in at 13.6% - well above the sector average level. Management have indicated that more than 90% of PIK income comes from deals originated as PIK for companies that want additional flexibility. OBDC PIK deals typically have a 2-3 year limit.

Portfolio quality, as gauged by internal ratings, fell slightly however that was primarily due to companies falling out of the highest rating bucket to the next rating bucket.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

There was a very small net realized loss which rounded down to zero.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Management said they expect interest coverage to move towards a mid-1x level next year. 7 names in the portfolio have interest coverage below 1 which is expected to rise to 12. On a percentage basis it works out to around 5% according to management.

The company maintains an above-average level of floating-rate debt which has been a headwind to net income. Its low-coupon bond maturities (highlighted below) only start in 2025 which is a good place to be. Also, its 2024 bond, which is swapped to a floating rate, will mature in Q2 next year which is also good news as its interest expense is north of 8%. The company should be able to refinance it at a lower fixed rate as the yield curve remains inverted.

Blue Owl

Valuation and Returns

The company continued its streak of outperformance with a fourth consecutive outperforming quarter.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

It has underperformed the sector slightly over the past 3 years but has done exceptionally well over the past year.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The price has tended to trade below the NAV.

Systematic Income

From around 2021, OBDC went from trading at a premium to a discount to the sector average valuation. It remains at a discount of around 11% to the sector (89% vs. 100% sector average valuation).

Systematic Income

The company's shift to outperformance alongside a below average valuation makes the stock attractive in our view.

Stance And Takeaways

We have been building up our OBDC position since Q1, as soon as we noticed its shift to outperformance and strong portfolio quality. Since then it has done very well but has remained at a sub-par valuation - a good combination to add to the stock. The stock remains Buy-rated in our High Income Portfolio.