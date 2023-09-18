Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The State Of REITs: September 2023 Edition

Sep. 18, 2023 10:32 PM ETCOLD, DLR, FR, HT, OUT, PW, REG, REXR, TRNO, UBA, VNQ, WHLR, SCHH, XLRE, IYR, ICF, USRT, RWR, FREL, DFGR, BBRE, DFAR, REZ, SRVR, JPRE, SRET, KBWY, INDS, FRI, PPTY, PSR, NETL, RSPR, NURE, RIET, GREI, WTRE, VRAI, ROOF, REIT, REIT.IND, RDOG, ERET, RITA, BYRE, JRE, HAUS, RESI
Simon Bowler profile picture
Simon Bowler
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The REIT sector gave up some of the gains achieved in June and July, with a -4.13% average total return in August.
  • Small cap REITs (-2.49%) outperformed again in August. Micro caps (-13.08%) badly underperformed their larger REIT peers.
  • Only 18.06% of REIT securities had a positive total return in August, with 48.13% in the black year to date.
  • Data Center (+2.03%) and Industrial (+0.93%) were the only REIT property types in the black in August. Advertising (-16.11%) and Infrastructure(-13.31%) REITs averaged the largest declines.
  • The average REIT NAV discount widened from -19.78%to -22.67% during August. The median NAV discount widened from -17.37% to-20.25%.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Portfolio Income Solutions. Learn More »

Real estate investment trusts REITs investing is shown on the business photo

Andrii Dodonov

REIT Performance

After back-to-back strong gains in June and July, REITs lost most of their YTD gains in August with a -4.13% average total return. REITs suffered bigger average losses than the S&P 500 (-1.6%), Dow Jones Industrial Average (-2.0%) and NASDAQ (-2.1%). The market cap weighted

Dividends are scarce, we provide the solution

For everything you need to build a growing stream of dividend income, please consider joining Portfolio Income Solutions. As a member you will get:

  • Access to a curated Real Money REIT Portfolio
  • Continuous market and single stock analysis
  • Data sets on every REIT

You will benefit from our team’s decades of collective experience in REIT investing. On Portfolio Income Solutions, we don’t only share our ideas, we also discuss best trading practices and help you become a better investor.

This article was written by

Simon Bowler profile picture
Simon Bowler
2.49K Followers

Simon Bowler is the Chief Communications Officer at 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC).  2MCAC specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation.Our Portfolio Income Solutions Marketplace service provides stock picks, extensive analysis and data sheets to help enhance the returns of do-it-yourself investors.Investment Advisory Services
We now offer a way to directly invest in our Proprietary Investment Portfolio Strategy via REIT Total Return, which replicates our activity in client accounts. Total Return client’s brokerage accounts are automatically invested simultaneously and at the same price when we make a trade in the REIT Total Return Portfolio (also known as 2CHYP).
Learn more about our REIT Total Return Portfolio.Simon Bowler, along with fellow SA contributors Dane Bowler and Ross Bowler, is an investment advisory representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC), a state-registered investment advisor.Full Disclosure. All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of the specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IRM, TRNO, REXR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Important Notes and Disclosure All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Simon Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.