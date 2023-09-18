Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TORM - Potential Dividend Machine

Sep. 18, 2023 11:13 PM ETTORM plc (TRMD)2 Comments
Thewaltzy profile picture
Thewaltzy
342 Followers

Summary

  • TORM is a Danish shipping company with a focus on transporting refined oil products and a history of distributing dividends to shareholders.
  • They own 87 vessels and have a clean balance sheet.
  • They are paying out a 24% dividend, which is supported by the current market rates. Strong Buy.
Oil tankers at sea

Nearmap

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) is a Danish shipping company, founded in 1889. So a company with a significant history! They focus exclusively on transporting refined oil products. They've a large fleet of around 80 vessels. But what distinguishes TORM from its competitors is its focus

This article was written by

Thewaltzy profile picture
Thewaltzy
342 Followers
I work in finance, but not in investing. Fan of W Buffet, B Graham, etc. Interested mainly in areas that look to present clear value propositions, i.e. Situations with low P/B and/or P/E ratios, rather than valuations that require heavily on future growth. Also willing to learn!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This does not represent advice. Please do your own research.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Bulldog67 profile picture
Bulldog67
Yesterday, 11:27 PM
Premium
Comments (15.19K)
Hey TW!

Great to see you publishing! And good pick of TRMD!

I started a position last week at $25.24 and hope it pulls back so I can add some more!

Hope you are well and enjoying life!

Best regards,
BD
D
Dinesh S
Yesterday, 11:23 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.27K)
Great pick
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.