Bonds And The Dollar Suggest A Further Correction In Equities

Sep. 18, 2023 10:35 PM ET
Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.49K Followers

Summary

  • As the 10-year yield moved up from 3.25% in the spring to 4.35% recently, the stock market generally ignored rising bond yields.
  • If the S&P 500 has risen this far without a considerable rise in earnings, as interest rates are also rising, the discounted value of future cash flows means the index should be a little lower.
  • We have a creeping dollar, because of creeping bond yields, as interest rate differentials move in the dollar’s favor, meaning a double whammy situation is developing.

When I penned “Wild Cards for September” at the start of this month, bonds surely were on my mind, as I did not expect six months ago that the 10-year Treasury would trade above the October 2022 yield

Ivan Martchev is an investment strategist with Navellier Private Client Group. Previously, Ivan served as editorial director at InvestorPlace Media. Ivan was editor of Louis Rukeyser's Mutual Funds Newsletter and associate editor of Personal Finance Newsletter. Ivan is also co-author of The Silk Road to Riches (Financial Times Press). The book provided analysis of geopolitical issues and investment strategy in natural resources and emerging markets with an emphasis on Asia. The book also correctly predicted the collapse in the U.S. real estate market, the rise of precious metals, and the resulting increased investor interest in emerging markets. Ivan’s commentaries have been published by MSNBC, The Motley Fool and others. Currently Ivan is a weekly editor of Navellier’s Market Mail and a contributor to Marketwatch.

Comments (2)

Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Yesterday, 11:53 PM
Comments (10.53K)
"If the S&P 500 has risen this far without a considerable rise in earnings, as interest rates are also rising, the discounted value of future cash flows means the index should be a little lower."

Agree. No margin of safety for new money.

Economic theory suggests investors in equities should demand an extra risk premium of several percentage points above prevailing investment grade bonds (such as Aa corporates) in their earnings yield to compensate them for the higher risk of owning stocks over bonds.

There is a sound theoretical foundation for this. Bonds are higher in the capital structure, and safer than common stock. Bond holders get paid first in the event of bankruptcy and liquidation. Since the bonds are safer, they should have a lower yield than common stocks.

Earnings yield S & P 500: 3.93%
www.multpl.com/...

Double A rated bond yield: 5.21%
www.wsj.com/...

Earnings yield coverage ratio (EYCR) : 3.93% / 5.21% = 0.75

A defensive investor considering deployment of new money should want that ratio to be 1.0 or higher to provide a "margin of safety"

EYCR decision matrix:
1.75 and higher: Safe for larger lump sums & DCA
1.30 and higher : Safe for DCA
1.29 and less: Hold stocks and purchase bonds.
Below 1.0: Sell down stocks; DCA into bonds

"Over a ten-year period the typical excess of stock earnings yield over bond interest may aggregate 4/3 of the price paid. This figure is sufficient to provide a very real margin of safety which, under favorable conditions, will prevent or minimize a loss. If the purchases are made at the average level of the market over a span of years, the prices paid should carry with them assurance of an adequate margin of safety. The danger to investors lies in concentrating their purchases in the upper levels of the market..." Benjamin Graham

Related...

"Some Historical Perspectives on the Bond-Stock Yield Model for Crash Prediction Around the World"
papers.ssrn.com/...

Evidence suggests from applying economic theory (EYCR) that over-valuation signals are somewhat more effective than market P/E over-valuation signals in anticipating larger U.S. stock price declines.
Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Yesterday, 10:47 PM
Premium
Comments (3.27K)
I was wondering to what extent hedge fund short positions on bonds may have distorted this market. What is your opinion on this?
