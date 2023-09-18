Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GBP/USD: Currency Pair Of The Week

Summary

  • The GBP/USD is in focus ahead of this week’s key events: FOMC and BoE rate decisions.
  • We also have UK CPI and retail sales, as well as global PMI figures to look forward to this week.
  • The BoE could deliver a final 25 bps hike, while the FOMC is seen holding policy unchanged. I think the cable could be heading towards the low 1.20s.

By Fawad Razaqzada

The GBP/USD is in focus ahead of this week’s key events: FOMC and BoE rate decisions.

We also have UK CPI and retail sales, as well as global PMI figures to look forward

