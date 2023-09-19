abadonian

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) is a vertically diversified exploration, transportation, and utility natural gas provider in the Northeast. NFG is one of the oldest natural gas companies in the United States and has had 121 consecutive years of dividends and 53 consecutive years of increases. It yields 3.7% and had a 4.2% increase in FY23.

Integrating elements from upstream to downstream allows for an attractive cost structure, especially the cost of capital. The net result is the company targets upstream output increases in the single-digit range and downstream revenue increases in the mid-single-digit range.

With our expectations of a favorable multiyear natural gas price, we expect an increase in the pace of expansion, and an increase in FCF (Free Cash Flow), which will aid the dividend. The combination of modest growth in earnings and dividends provides the prospect of solid total return.

NFG Click to enlarge

Estimated Fair Value

EFV (Estimated Fair Value) = E24 EPS (Earnings Per Share) times PE (Price/EPS)

EFV = E24 EPS X P/E = $5.85 X 11.7 = $68.45

We have used a low-end PE within the 10-20x range for gas utilities usually fall. NFG's management is endorsing a more conservative expansion strategy of mid-single-digit growth, therefore we feel a lower-end PE makes sense.

E2024 E2025 E2026 Price-to-Sales 2.0 1.7 1.5 Price-to-Earnings 10.0 8.9 6.3 Click to enlarge

Upstream and Gathering Operations

NFG owns and operates 1.2 million acres in the Seneca resource area which sits on the Utica and Marcellus shale basin. Exploration and production amounts to 54% of NFG's EBITDA, and it is expected to produce just over 1 Bcfe/d in FY23.

The near-term strategy includes a significant up-ramp of production operations in the EDA (eastern development area). Tioga County, PA's Utica shale will be the center of this effort, with 200 estimated development locations available. To facilitate this, NFG purchased a further 34,000 acres for $124.8 million. This increases the Eastern Development Area by 10%. NFG expects that by FY25 80% of wells in the area will be producing assets, compared to the current 45%. This amounts to around 15-20 MMcf/d in production per wellhead. For FY24, NFG expects a 13 well pad expansion with all in costs amounting to $1,400-1,600 per foot drilled, which is in line with exploration and production companies.

NFG

NFG has a significant cost advantage in Tioga, with extensive owned gathering and storage assets. Tioga County contains about 970 MMBtu/d in transport capacity with significant interconnection. Tioga has close access to the TRANSCO, EASTERN, Tennessee, and Empire pipelines, significantly improving distribution geography.

The WDA (Western Development area) is still a priority as NFG has over 1,000 viable locations on fully-owned land across the Utica and Marcellus areas. However, the more attractive cost profile and geography of EDA expansion have usurped the WDA's importance for expansion.

Midstream

NFG Click to enlarge

NFG owns and operates several key transmission pipelines in its operational area. Nameplate Capacity (ex-Empire Pipeline) is 3,461 MMBtu/d in transit capacity and 70,693 MMBtu in storage capacity which is fully used. FERC has approved NFG to increase rates by roughly 10%, which will go into effect in 1Q24. Empire Pipeline has 964 MMbtu/d in capacity and a fully used 3,753 MMBtu of storage. As the natural gas pricing environment improves, storage capacity will likely be released as natural gas pure players tend to minimize release when prices are slumped.

Midstream operational expansion comes from the Northern Access Project, which NFG has tentative approval for through December of FY24. The project, as with many other pipelines, has been marred with legal battles that are still ongoing. The Northern Access project will Run North from the area around the Seneca resource area, connect with the TGP 200 pipeline, which supplies the NE US, and connect to TCPL Interconnection to Canada. With 500 MMcf/d in transit capacity, the pipeline can be a significant tolling asset for NFG.

Midstream by source and demand charges paid (NFG)

Downstream Utilities

Downstream utility operations provide gas service for 745,000 customers in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. Downstream utility makes up 33% of revenue but only 11% of EBITDA.

Pennsylvania, where roughly 30% of NFG's utility customers are, has begun to alleviate significant regulatory burden on NFG. A new 5-year pilot program for weather normalization has been approved, providing more stable revenue irrespective of weather. An adjustment takes place if average temperatures are over or under 3%. In colder weather, the per cubic foot billing of natural gas goes down; during warmer weather, it goes up. On top of this, a rate increase was recently approved, averaging 6.2% per customer. Before this rate increase, gas rates for NFG in PA had not changed since 2007. Additionally, PA has approved NFG's access to a mechanism called DISC (Distribution System Improvement Charge) beginning in August 2024. The DISC mechanism allows NFG to recover incremental investment costs associated with upgrading infrastructure, after a plant balance of $781.3 million is attained.

NFG is subject to more favorable regulation in NY, meaning they can adjust prices based on usage and weather. However, there are some revenue decoupling mechanisms in place. After a return on equity of 9.2% for the NY utility subsidiary, NFG is required to split excess revenue with the State of New York. As of 3Q23, NFG had a 8.72% return on equity in the NY area.

Risk

While we expect natural gas prices to return toward the $3-5 mark, NFG may struggle to increase free cash flow if the prices stay depressed over the long term as upstream operations represent around half of EBITDA. This would negatively impact the dividend and the company's credit rating.

Despite more favorable regulations in NY, NFG will likely be unable to secure new customers. NY recently moved to ban gas stoves in new residential buildings, with additional pushes to significantly electrify the state's gas heating utility grid. Over the next decades, natural gas will likely slowly contract in a consumer context, while expanding in industrials. While this only makes up 11% of NFG's EBITDA, the utility business is a large midstream customer.

Outlook

Upstream guidance includes a 7% increase in production to roughly 400 Bcfe in total, with a firm-wide average price expected to be in the $2.65/Mcf range. Cash operating expenses are expected to remain flat for FY24, at $0.96/Mcfe, with roughly $0.55 of this cost being paid to NFG's gathering and midstream segment for transport. NFG's FY24 utility guidance expects a 20% increase in utility operating income, thanks to the PA weather normalization and the DISC mechanism.

Capital Allocation for FY24 remains elevated in the $900 million neighborhood, with slight increases expected in Utilities due to the new utility rate mechanisms making expansion and modernization more attractive.

NFG expects FY24 to be much stronger thanks to natural gas price recovery and LNG demand up-ramps, which you can read more about in our EQT article. The FY24 profile has 51% hedged at a fixed $2.70, 16% at a more favorable $3.43/Mcf floor, with the remaining being either utilized by NFG internally downstream, or sold at spot prices.

NYMEX Price ($/MMbtu) Free Cash Flow ($Millions) $3.00 $130 $3.25 $165 $3.50 $200 Click to enlarge

YCharts

NFG expects to continue delevering efforts until it hits its 2.0x debt to EBITDA target.

NFG is embarking on the early stages of a strategic transition toward a heavier upstream presence. NFG has stated they will continue to target growth in the downstream business in mid-single digits per year thanks to several key regulatory wins. The emphasis on maintaining a favorable cost structure indicates that the 121 consecutive years of dividend payments and 53 consecutive years of dividend increases are not going anywhere. With a significant shift in international demand for natural gas, NFG's slow-and-steady approach to expansion stand to benefit.