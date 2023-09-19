What Investors Need To Know About Government Shutdowns

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

By Brian Levitt, Global Market Strategist

Congress needs to pass spending bills by September 30 to avoid a government shutdown. Some members of Congress are demanding substantial spending cuts, which may hold up passage of the bills and lead to a government shutdown. While a prolonged period of policy uncertainty typically increases market volatility, past shutdowns have tended to be resolved quickly with minimal to no impact on markets. That’s why it makes sense to stick to a long-term investment plan. Here are three things for investors to keep in mind about government shutdowns.

1. Shutdowns are relatively common and tend to resolve quickly

There have been 21 government shutdowns in US history, according to the US Treasury. They’ve been resolved, on average, within eight days. Five only lasted a day. The longest lasted 34 days.1

2. Volatility increased in some, but not all, past shutdowns

Market volatility often results from policy uncertainty. While there are examples of heightened volatility, for the most part, it’s been generally benign during past government shutdowns.

Not all shutdowns created market volatility

3. Stocks, on average, advanced despite shutdowns

While the S&P 500 Index, on average, churned in the days leading up to and during government shutdowns, it advanced in the aftermath.2 The Index also posted positive returns during 12 of the 21 government shutdowns. The average return during the shutdowns is 0.1%.3 (Remember, shutdowns have been resolved, on average, within eight days.) Plus, despite experiencing 21 government shutdowns along the way, a $100,000 investment in the S&P 500 Index in 1957 would be worth $8.3 million today.4

Stick to long-term investing plans

While unnerving, concerns about shutdowns shouldn’t change investors’ long-term investment plans. This isn’t the first government shutdown, and it’s likely not the last. Ultimately, I’d expect the spending bills to pass without incident. As Winston Churchill may have said, “Americans always do the right thing, but only after exhausting all other options.”

