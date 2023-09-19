Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Immix Biopharma: A Mid-To-Late Stage CAR-T Biotech Quietly Gaining Momentum

Sep. 19, 2023 7:00 AM ETImmix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX)
Anders Research
Anders Research
Summary

  • In-licensing of NXC-201 transforms Immix into a mid-to-late stage BCMA-targeting CAR-T therapy with a differentiated tolerability profile.
  • First and only CAR-T therapy in clinical development for AL amyloidosis.
  • Recent months have seen the construction of an impressive Board and the addition of scientific advisors, including Memorial Sloan Kettering director of amyloidosis.
  • Clinical trial expansion to the US is expected in the 4Q23.
Creative image of embryonic stem cells

Maksim Tkachenko/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) came public via a small IPO in 2021 as an early-stage oncology biotech developing therapeutics to deliver small molecules deep into the tumor microenvironment. Then, in December 2022, the company quietly transformed itself by in-licensing NXC-201, a BCMA-targeting CAR-T

This article was written by

Equity research primarily focused on micro/small/mid-cap biotechnology. We follow companies with mechanistically differentiated approaches to large market opportunities, primarily in neuroscience. Opinions are our own.My Substack:https://andersresearch.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IMMX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

