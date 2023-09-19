Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Societe Generale: 2026 RoTE Target Shows Structurally Lower Profitability, Still Attractive Risk-Reward Opportunity

Ivo Kolchev
Summary

  • Societe Generale unveils a 9-10% RoTE target for 2026 at its Investor Day, some 2.5% lower than peers.
  • The new 40-50% payout ratio is set to be based on reported rather than underlying numbers from 2023, potentially lowering payouts.
  • Basel IV impact of 0.85% on CET1 ratio, with a trough expected in Q1 2025.
  • Boursorama and ALD only businesses to grow risk-weighted assets organically.
  • 40% upside to my fair value estimate of 34 EUR/share based on current trading of peers and profitability targets.

Ivo Kolchev
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, high yield bonds. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. Currently I mostly write articles for various websites. Previously I have worked as a data analyst at Dynamo Software serving clients in the asset management industry, at the Bulgarian stock exchange cash market operations desk using the T7 trading system, as an analyst/portfolio manager focused on Western Europe, as well as a junior accountant for special purpose vehicles issuing CLOs & CDOs . I just started a PhD in Finance (topic is valuation of banks, REITs, insurance companies and asset managers) and have passed the Level 3 of the CFA exam.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCGLY, SCGLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

