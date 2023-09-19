Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Moncler: A Solid And Continuously Growing Luxury Company

Sep. 19, 2023 3:46 AM ETMoncler S.p.A. (MONRF), MONRY
Alessandro Zanga profile picture
Alessandro Zanga
1 Follower

Summary

  • Moncler has been outperforming the S&P 500, Europe 600 Index, and the ETF dedicated to luxury stocks, "Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF," for years and is likely to continue outperforming in the coming years.
  • For the entire year 2022, Moncler's revenue was €2.6 billion, with a 25% growth compared to the previous year, while net profit reached a record €606 million with a 23% margin (compared to €411 million in 2021 and 20% margin).
  • Despite economic uncertainties, Moncler continues to have strong growth projections, with a projected revenue CAGR of 11% and a Free Cash Flow CAGR of 19%.
  • Moncler is a well-managed company with an extremely solid balance sheet, and based on my evaluations, it appears to have a reasonable price today.
  • I consider the stock a buy at current valuations and a strong buy around €53.00-€55.00 per share, with a target of approximately €120.00 per share by 2027.

This article was written by

Alessandro Zanga profile picture
Alessandro Zanga
1 Follower
I'm Alex Zanga, passionate about mathematics, economics, and financial markets. Despite not having a formal academic background, I've devoted over a decade to my financial education, studying independently and accumulating profound experience in the realm of investments.My financial journey began back in 2012, and since then, I've ridden the rollercoaster of markets, learning from both victories and defeats along the way. My passion for financial analysis and the pursuit of investment opportunities has led me to develop a unique approach.While my primary focus is long-term stock investing, I occasionally delve into currency and commodities trading, leveraging my skills in technical analysis. What drives me is the quest for exceptional companies—those with a distinct competitive advantage, a comprehensible and preferably scalable business model, robust operating margins, and sound financial balances.In my journey, I'm continually inspired by legendary figures such as Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch, aiming to adopt their approach to researching and analyzing promising companies. In addition to these criteria, I pay particular attention to sustainable revenue and earnings growth, always with the goal of remaining a long-term shareholder.My decision to share my thoughts and analyses on Seeking Alpha stems from the belief that the world of investments can benefit from a diversity of perspectives. I hope to contribute to the community with a unique viewpoint and learn from the experiences of fellow investors.I'm excited to join this platform and begin a constructive dialogue with other members. If you have questions, curiosity, or simply want to discuss investments, please don't hesitate to reach out. Thank you for the opportunity to be a part of this community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MONRF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.