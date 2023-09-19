Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fluor: Energy Segment Continuing To Drive The Company Forward

Sep. 19, 2023 5:12 AM ETFluor Corporation (FLR)
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.66K Followers

Summary

  • Fluor Corporation stock has returned over 21% in the past 11 weeks, easily outperforming the S&P 500.
  • Technical indicators suggest further gains for FLR, with strong momentum and a history of rising prices.
  • Forward-looking earnings projections for Fluor have been increasing, with a 21%+ increase in the fiscal 2023 bottom-line estimate in the past month alone.

Civil engineers looking at blueprints

andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Intro

We wrote about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) back on the 1st of July when we reiterated our BUY signal on the stock. Bullish technicals, strong guidance, and a growing backlog where a rising reimbursable rate all pointed

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.66K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FLR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.