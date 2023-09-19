Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

British American Tobacco: One Of The Most Interesting Investments In This Macroeconomic Environment

Sep. 19, 2023 5:31 AM ETBritish American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTAFF), BTI
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.77K Followers

Summary

  • Leading macroeconomic indicators suggest potential economic growth stalls in 2024, prompting the addition of consumer staples exposure to portfolios.
  • British American Tobacco is undervalued and offers a sustainable dividend with no withholding tax, making it an attractive investment.
  • BAT's growth drivers include its New Category products, such as Vuse, which have recorded strong growth and are expected to contribute to net income by 2024.

smoking female profile

lekcej/iStock via Getty Images

Leading macroeconomic indicators point to a potential stall in economic growth in 2024, which is why I increasingly feel the need to add consumer staples exposure to my portfolio. The latter, in addition to being resilient in the event

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.77K Followers
Graduate in business administration, I am pursuing my studies and meanwhile writing articles that reflect my opinion.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not a financial advice, just my opinion.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.