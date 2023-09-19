lekcej/iStock via Getty Images

Leading macroeconomic indicators point to a potential stall in economic growth in 2024, which is why I increasingly feel the need to add consumer staples exposure to my portfolio. The latter, in addition to being resilient in the event of a recession, are also well priced since the focus is now directed toward companies concerning the AI revolution.

Of all of them, I consider British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) (OTCPK:BTAFF) to be one of the most interesting, both because I find it highly undervalued and because it issues a huge, growing, sustainable dividend with no withholding tax. I think sooner or later the market will realize that it is making a mistake to undervalue this company so much.

Business resilience and growth drivers

In my opinion, the main reason why British American Tobacco (BAT from now on) is so undervalued is because of the reputation of the market in which it operates. Tobacco is not well regarded because of the countless deaths it generates each year - more than 8 million - and as a result not everyone is willing to invest in it.

There have been many regulations over the decades to curb tobacco use, and the biggest concern is that they have not ended there. Every year there is talk of new bans, new regulations to comply with, yet the result is always the same: BAT makes more and more money.

Chart based on Seeking Alpha data

In 2002 smoking was more widespread in the West than it is today, yet this has not limited the growth of EPS. BAT, as well as its competitors, has grown no matter what because its consumers have a physical dependence on their products. The pricing power of companies that sell tobacco is enormous, as are their profit margins. In addition, the fact that cigarettes cannot be advertised has only increased the competitive advantage of the giants because new competitors will have no way to make themselves known. Overall, this is a very concentrated, high-profit market with almost impenetrable barriers to entry.

Chart based on Seeking Alpha data

Through 2027, Street estimates predict that growth may continue and even profit margins may improve. The reason for this optimism is dictated by the fact that Vapour's gross margin is rapidly approaching that of combustibles mainly due to the success of Vuse. At the moment, this brand is one of the key growth drivers over the long term.

Certainly, from an ethical standpoint investing in a company that generates harmful products is not the best, but I do not agree with demonizing this industry. For example, obesity causes about 5 million deaths a year, but no one would take a stand against Coca-Cola and McDonald's for that reason; yet, their consumers are also addicted and can incur health problems if they abuse their products. There are many such examples.

The main difference lies in the fact that smoke is harmful even when inhaled, so it harms not only those who smoke but also others around. Anyway, this is a problem that does not affect British American Tobacco's new products since they do not generate secondhand smoke. Not only they do not harm people around, but they also greatly reduce the health risks of the smoker.

British American Tobacco H1 2023

These products have recorded a CAGR of 33% since 2019 and the company expects to reach £5 billion in revenues by 2025. Today about 17% of revenues come from New Category and this figure is expected to increase.

British American Tobacco H1 2023

At the moment, New Category is still slightly unprofitable, but by 2024 it should make its contribution to net income. In other words, for those who believe that tobacco companies no longer have growth margins, this is not the case at all.

Moreover, combustible tobacco still remains a gold mine: compared to H1 2022, revenues from this market increased by 0.20 percent. Definitely not an exciting growth rate, but at this point I think the important thing is simply to keep revenues from declining.

Finally, I would like to briefly show you the financial results of British American Tobacco during the great financial crisis. As mentioned in the intro, I am doubtful about economic growth in 2024, which is why I am focusing my attention on companies that have performed well even during periods of great stress.

Chart based on Capital IQ data

Looking at British American Tobacco's performance during those years, would you ever say that there was one of the worst financial crises in recent history? Revenues and free cash flow were steadily increasing, while return on capital and ROE remained very high. Put another way, even though people had lost their homes they could not do without their Lucky Strikes.

Dividend analysis

Since this company's profits exhibit a consistency that is out of the norm, it is logical to expect this to be reflected in dividends.

Chart based on Seeking Alpha data

With the exception of 2017 where the acquisition of Reynolds Tobacco was influential, there has always been growth in dividend per share. Moreover, excluding 2003, EPS has always covered the dividend per share: in the last year, the payout ratio has even decreased.

Regarding dividend growth, do not be misled by the exchange rate.

Chart based on Seeking Alpha data

Looking at the dividend per share in U.S. dollars, it shows no growth since 2020, but that is not really the case. BAT issues the dividend in pounds since it is a British company, consequently the dividend growth should be observed in the domestic currency. In fact, in pounds the dividend issued is growing year after year.

For a non-UK investor rate risk is a factor to be considered, no doubt, but it is incorrect to say that BAT's dividend has not grown for years. It has been years since we have seen such a strong dollar, and BAT cannot do anything about it.

Currently the dividend yield is 8.50 percent, among the highest in the consumer staples industry. In addition, remember that this dividend does not have any withholding tax, which makes it attractive to international investors as well. So in addition to being growing, sustainable and high, it also has some tax advantages. At present, I have not been able to find any other company with these characteristics.

Debt analysis

Another aspect I want to discuss is debt sustainability. I have read about people who are concerned about the total debt of £42.16 billion, but in my opinion the situation is under control.

Chart based on Seeking Alpha data

Much of BAT's debt comes from the acquisition of Reynolds Tobacco in 2017; in fact, before the acquisition the total debt was about £30 billion less. Since interest rates were close to 0% in those years, refinancing the debt was not a problem, but things have gradually changed and today repaying the debt is one of the company's priorities:

We need to be more agile in the near term to make the right active choice that will deliver long term sustainable value. I am clear that we will not compromise our commitment to accelerate investment in our transformation. And as I have set out today, I am also clear on my near-term priorities, to enable a more agile, flexible BAT where we will leverage our global portfolio to continue to grow profits and cash, deliver £1bn of efficiencies over the next three years to further fund our transformation and reduce debt to strengthen our balance sheet. Tadeu Marroco, Chief Executive

Management is therefore aware of the situation and will do everything possible to improve it. In addition, according to the annual report, most of the debt is long-term and with an average interest rate lower than the current market rate.

British American Tobacco FY2022

53 percent will mature after 2027, so more than half of the debt should not be considered in refinancing risk. In my view, what matters are the loans that will mature in 2023 and 2024, as interest rates are expected to remain high in these two years to combat inflation. The amount of loans maturing in this period represents only 20 percent of total loans, or £8.64 billion. This is certainly not an insignificant amount, but we are talking about a company that generated free cash flow of £9.71 billion in 2022: there is ample room to repay the debt. Currently, BAT's average cost of debt is 4.30 percent, which is lower than current market rates.

British American Tobacco H1 2023

Improvements have been visible for years, and I believe that BAT will continue in this direction as long as the financial structure is flexible enough to no longer generate concerns. Finally, I would like to point out that debt repayment is closely related to any buybacks:

As we continue to execute on our transformation, our medium-term financial model for growth will evolve. And we will have more flexibility to allocate our capital to drive returns and reward shareholders by sustainably returning cash through dividends and share buybacks. Tadeu Marroco, Chief Executive

Basically, once the debt target is met, in addition to huge dividends there will be buybacks to remunerate shareholders. Own shares worth £2 billion were purchased last year: this may be just the beginning.

As for the fair value of BAT, my valuation remains unchanged since my last article.

Final thought

As repeatedly stated, when investing in such a company, the risk of unfavorable new legislation is just around the corner. The society has been trying to eradicate tobacco use for decades, and even if it has not succeeded so far, it will continue to try. In any case, the main problem is not new bans on combustible tobacco - we are used to those - but bans on New Category. The latter, driven by Vuse, is the main long-term growth driver for BAT.

Vuse has a dominant market share in the U.S., about 42 percent, but BAT is having quite a few problems with FDA decisions, typically against vaping. At the moment we do not know for sure how far the FDA will go with its bans and restrictions, but it is important to monitor the situation. Not being able to market its products in a key market like the U.S. would be a major blow to BAT.

Personally, I remain quite optimistic as I do not believe that banning vaping is currently a priority for the United States. Smoking cigarettes is a big problem, but vaping is significantly less harmful to health. Definitely better not to smoke at all, but just as it would be better not to spend six hours a day on Instagram and avoid eating fast food every day. Not to mention alcohol-related problems.

Overall, I don't think Vuse's leadership is in jeopardy, but we'll see.

