IIF: Ride The Indian Upcycle At A Discount

Making the headlines in India over the last week was the flagship Nifty Index breaking through the 20k mark for the first time. As impressive as the large-cap rally has been, the outperformance of the mid to small caps has been even more striking, helped by a resurgence in domestic investor flows. Yet, Indian large caps don't screen that richly relative to historical levels or to their underlying earnings growth, which outshined the rest of Asia through early FY24. From here, there are still plenty of secular tailwinds yet to play out in India as well, most notably a capex upcycle that should continue to unfold over the next few years.

Investors who don't mind a higher expense ratio will find a lot to like in the India Investment Fund's (NYSE:IIF) concentrated portfolio, which skews toward broad-based economic growth beneficiaries like banks and domestic cyclicals like industrial and consumer discretionary. Plus, the persistent high teens % discount (in line with when I last covered the fund) seems excessive for a closed-end fund that has handily outpaced its benchmark. Key upcoming catalysts to look out for include the state election cycle later this year and next year's general elections; policy continuity (the most likely scenario) supports further bullishness for stocks.

Fund Overview - Competitively Priced Active Manager with a Concentrated Book

Alongside the surging Indian market over the last quarter, the closed-end Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has seen its net assets expand further to ~$282m (up from ~$269m prior). The expense ratio is unchanged at 1.4% gross (1.3% net), mainly comprising a 1.1% annual management fee. This is largely in line with key peer, abrdn-managed India Fund (IFN), which also maintains a 1.4% gross expense ratio despite having twice the assets under management. The integrated IIF approach, implemented by manager Morgan Stanley's (MS) Amay Hattangadi (co-lead portfolio manager of emerging market core strategies), is also unchanged.

IIF's 40-stock portfolio composition hasn't been altered too substantially, though the negative cash allocation (-1.4% vs. 101.4% in common stocks) indicates the fund is slightly leveraged. From a sector perspective, Financials remains the largest allocation at an increased 41.5%, followed by Consumer Discretionary (slightly higher at 15.2%) and Information Technology (down to 9.8%). Industrials and Healthcare are also meaningful exposures at 7.5% and 6.4%, respectively. The top five sectors contribute ~80% of the overall portfolio (vs ~66% for IFN), so from a sector perspective, investors should be mindful of the concentration risk.

The fund's single-stock allocation hasn't changed too much either, though major Indian bank ICICI Bank (IBN), despite staying the largest portfolio holding, has seen its contribution cut to 9.4%. Similarly, the Axis Bank (6.1%) and State Bank of India (3.3%) allocations have been reduced since last quarter. The ex-financials portfolio is led by IT consulting giant Infosys (INFY) at 7.7%, Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries (OTC:RLNIY) at 5.5% (down by ~1 % point), and auto manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHMF) (up to 4.4%).

Despite the high sector concentration, the fund's top ten holdings make up a smaller % of the portfolio than key peer IFN (~50% vs. ~52%). Also notable is IIF's deviation from their shared benchmark, the MSCI India Index, with the manager excluding franchises like HDFC Bank (HDB) and consumer giant Hindustan Unilever, as well as Tata Consultancy Services. In contrast, IFN tracks the MSCI India more closely, as reflected by its relatively low active share, which, at <60%, places it firmly in 'closet indexer' territory.

Fund Performance - Stubborn NAV Discount Despite the Continued Outperformance

An extended rally through the summer, helped by a strong set of fiscal Q1 2024 results, has boosted IIF's year-to-date performance to +13.9% in NAV terms (+11.8% in market price terms). Zooming out, this means the fund has compounded further ahead of its benchmark at an impressive +9.5% rate in NAV terms (vs. +7.3% for the MSCI India (NET) Index) since its inception in 1994. Much of the outperformance has been frontloaded as well, with the annualized three and ten-year returns at +17.7% and +12.7%, respectively. By comparison, key comparable IFN's more conservative investing approach has yielded returns generally in line with the MSCI India benchmark. While returns have been volatile, this isn't unusual for emerging markets; investors willing to stick it out, on the other hand, have been well rewarded through the cycles.

The key drawback to owning this fund has been the NAV discount, which tends to fluctuate in line with investor sentiment and the pace of distributions. Thus far, the manager's buyback initiatives and sustained outperformance vs. its benchmark have done little to help narrow the gap. Instead, the market seems to be rewarding funds with more frequent distributions; a case in point being IFN, which distributes on a quarterly basis (vs. annual for IIF), being rewarded with a low-single-digit % NAV premium. Investors who don't mind the slower pace of realization, on the other hand, will find a lot to like in the current high teens % discount. Not only does it offset the annual expenses associated with an active manager, but it also allows for an upside catalyst should IIF accelerate the pace and consistency of distributions going forward.

Ride the Indian Upcycle at a Discount

Indian equities have been on a tear following a nervy start to the year, with the benchmark Nifty Index reaching record highs last week. Valuations have risen as well, though relative to where Indian large caps have traded historically, the MSCI India's ~20x P/E isn't all that demanding, in my view. And if Q1 FY24 reporting is any indication (underlying earnings growth now at +23% for 2023/+15% for 2024), the current earnings trajectory is very sustainable, supported by India's economic growth premium against a challenging external backdrop.

Heading into the upcoming election cycle (state elections in late 2023 and general elections in 2024), also expect more fiscal support on the capex side. Given BJP and Prime Minister Modi's popularity as well, political continuity seems to be the most likely outcome - even with the emergence of a strong contender in 'INDIA' (a coalition of 26 opposition parties under the 'Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance' banner).

Investors looking to ride the Indian wave via an active manager should look no further than the India Investment Fund (IIF), on offer at a stubborn high teen % discount despite handily outperforming its benchmark through the cycles. Ahead of a potentially turbulent period amid weather-related headwinds and election uncertainties, having exposure to a competitively priced, high-quality Indian active manager makes a lot of sense. The only caveat is the portfolio sector concentration, currently leaning heavily toward blue-chip banks and domestic cyclicals, which investors will need to be comfortable with. Net, I remain upbeat on IIF and would use any pullbacks as a buying opportunity.