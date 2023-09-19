Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rani Therapeutics: Excellent Technology But Major Risks Ahead

Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
152 Followers

Summary

  • RANI is developing a payload agnostic robotic pill (RaniPill) with enormous potential for penetration of several multi-billion injectable drug delivery markets.
  • Pre-clinical and early-phase human studies consistently show effective and safe oral delivery of various molecules, including larger antibody-based biological therapies like adalimumab.
  • Being an early-stage biotech, there are major risks, including fierce competition, challenged patents and low cash balance.
  • Considering de-risking by early phase data, ongoing pre-clinical and clinical progress, validation by Celltrion partnership and very asymmetric risk-reward, I suggest RANI as a speculative "Buy" with a long-term perspective.

Robotic arm holds blue pill with DNA

D3Damon/E+ via Getty Images

Overview of the thesis

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) is developing a robotic pill to allow oral delivery of otherwise injectable medications. RANI has provided sufficient proof-of-concept data, both in animal models and in early-phase human studies, demonstrating successful and

This article was written by

Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
152 Followers
Background: Physician involved in clinical research. Investment style: Clinical-stage biotech stocks, long only, both long-term ideas and event-driven trading. My academic/medical background helps me evaluate the scientific fundamentals of biotech stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RANI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.