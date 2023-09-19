Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Instacart: Likely Unsustainable Profits And Expensive Valuation

Sep. 19, 2023 6:55 AM ETMaplebear Inc. (CART)1 Comment
David Trainer profile picture
David Trainer
16.19K Followers

Summary

  • Instacart is expected to start trading at an $8.1 billion valuation, lower than its previous $39 billion valuation.
  • The expectations baked into the IPO price range are overly optimistic, considering slowing growth, rising competition, and concentrated revenues.
  • Instacart's future is uncertain due to slowing growth, increasing competition, and the potential loss of partners who are becoming competitors.

Instacart Prepares For Initial Public Offering

Justin Sullivan

Maplebear Inc. (CART), which operates as the better-known Instacart, is expected to start trading September 19, 2023 at a ~$8.1 billion valuation. At $29/share, the midpoint of its IPO price range, Instacart earns an Unattractive Stock Rating and is this week's Danger Zone pick.

This article was written by

David Trainer profile picture
David Trainer
16.19K Followers
We aim to help investor make more intelligent capital allocation decisions. Our research is driven by proven-superior fundamental data, models and equity/credit ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

d
deadhead213
Today, 7:14 AM
Premium
Comments (5.5K)
I see $CART dropping towards 25 at open
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.