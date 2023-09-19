Alaska Airlines at Portland Oregon. DaveAlan/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

As the end of the third quarter of 2023 approaches, airline investors are pondering the results they will see within the next month from an industry that has seen more than its share of ups and downs over the past three years. After the near collapse of air travel during the early days of the pandemic, air travel has roared back with particular strength seen in the domestic sector but that strength more recently has shifted to the international arena and, more specifically, on routes across the Atlantic to Europe. As a predominantly domestic airline with some near international routes to Latin America, Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) looks typical from a demand perspective of what is being seen in the domestic sector. However, from a business acuity standpoint, ALK has long been considered one of the best-run companies in the industry. ALK faces several challenges which could threaten the nice recovery that the Seattle-based airline has recently experienced. Alaska Airlines updated their guidance on September 6 as follows:

ALK guidance 6Sept2023 (Alaska Airlines)

Rapidly increasing fuel prices

Several notable items stand out including a 45 cent/gallon or 17% increase in expected fuel costs per gallon. Increased crude oil prices are a threat to many components of western economies and transportation companies are particularly at the pointed end of the spear. Airline stocks usually move inversely to crude oil prices. Crude oil prices are flirting with their one-year highs in the low $90s after hovering in the low $70s for the early part of the summer.

Crude Oil Futures (Seeking Alpha)

Crude oil prices are not a direct correlation to the jet fuel cost for airlines which must incorporate the cost to refine crude oil into jet fuel. Jet fuel competes in the refining process with or is similar to diesel and home heating oil and, for many refiners, jet fuel is not the primary product of the refining process. Historically, the jet fuel crack spread, the additional price that refiners essentially charge to convert crude oil into jet fuel has been in the low teens of dollars per barrel. During the pandemic, esp. as total refinery volumes declined, jet fuel crack spreads vacillated wildly even as demand for diesel fuel remained strong. As the U.S. and western Europe adapt to more efficient transportation sources including electric vehicles, demand for gasoline has weakened but fuel for heavy transportation such as diesel and jet fuel have remained strong since there are limited alternatives for those fuels – with the exception for the airline industry of relatively small amounts of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). In addition, autumn often coincides with refinery maintenance. This fall, several large refineries will be offline for scheduled overhauls including Delta’s (DAL) Trainer refinery which is tuned to maximize jet fuel output, most of which is destined for the airline’s operations in the Northeast U.S. although some distillates are sold on the spot market; Trainer expects to be able to provide contracted jet fuel volumes during the shutdown but will not be able to supply the spot market. Delta trades non-jet fuel products from the refinery for jet fuel used throughout its domestic system. Jet fuel prices in the western U.S. including in the Pacific Northwest where ALK has its largest operations are typically at a premium to the U.S. As many refineries especially in California are mothballed or converted to produce biofuels or SAF, the supply of refined products including jet fuel is in a faster decline on the west coast than for the U.S. as a whole.

Currently, jet fuel crack spreads are near $40/bbl and could move higher. Even when crude oil touched its one year highs in March 2023, jet fuel crack spreads were around $30/bbl, indicating that there is the possibility that jet fuel prices could move even higher than they did during the pandemic recovery. In the third quarter of 2022, Alaska paid $3.61/gal for jet fuel on an economic (into plane total cost). ALK has hedged fuel at various points in its history but, like many airlines, has had mixed success; in the year ago quarter, ALK recorded fuel cost adjustments of approximately $100 million as a result of a combination of hedge gains and larger mark to market losses on its hedging portfolio. While ALK is not expected to record significant hedge losses, its fuel cost guidance for this year is at the high end of what U.S. airlines are expected to pay. Southwest (LUV) has the most effective fuel cost reduction strategies via hedging while Delta, ALK’s most direct competitor with a shared hub at Seattle, has the industry’s second lowest fuel costs as a result of its refinery. If fuel prices increase even as demand decreases, ALK’s profits could tumble esp. as the airline heads into the weaker fourth and first quarters.

Falling domestic fares

The airline industry and analysts have been on edge as data has continued to indicate a weakening revenue environment. ALK’s guidance indicates that its unit revenues, or RASM, will likely fall in the neighborhood of approximately 10%, driven by capacity that is expected to increase approximately 13%. Total revenue is expected to increase only 1-2% indicating that any increased non-fuel efficiencies would slightly offset the weaker unit revenues if fuel were not such a negative factor. While ALK is increasing its fuel efficiency by using larger, new fuel efficient aircraft, the sheer size of fuel cost increases are such that ALK’s margins will fall.

Many domestic-focused airlines have reported weakening unit revenues. Several factors might be at play. The domestic marketplace returned to normal post-pandemic over a year ago which means that airlines have been through four quarters of “revenge travel” post-pandemic. Many Americans put off trips during the pandemic and spent the first year after travel restrictions were removed or dramatically reduced to take trips that were postponed during the pandemic. In addition, the big 3 global carriers – American (AAL) , Delta, and United (UAL) – all have reported strong international traffic over the past year. While European travel reopened last year, 2023 appears to be the year of peak summer travel, including the shifting of some domestic vacations to Europe. ALK does not serve any longhaul international routes but does provide connecting service to a number of international airlines where those foreign carriers buy seats on ALK flights. The domestic market appears to be completing its post-pandemic elevated travel levels which could likely come to global travel over the next year.

ALK capacity by region (Alaska Airlines)

Other factors which are likely impacting domestic travel include historically high levels of inflation and consumer interest rates as well as increases in consumer indebtedness. Covid relief money has largely been exhausted and many consumers are now facing tightened budgets. In addition, student loan payments are expected to restart shortly, making it possible that further weakening in the domestic economy will be seen. Finally, ALK faces the prospect of reduced demand to Hawaii as a result of fires on Maui earlier this summer. Alaska operates a low double digit percentage of its capacity to Hawaii with a low to mid-single digit amount of that capacity to Maui. While not all Maui traffic has been impacted, nearly every North American carrier that serves Maui has reduced service from the mainland as highlighted by this post on September 6 by Aeroroutes, a service that tracks airline schedule changes. While most airlines are reducing flights only through November and Alaska’s changes are relatively minor compared to airlines like Southwest and United, subsequent cuts have been deeper, indicating that demand to Maui will likely be reduced throughout the coming winter.

Maui airline service reductions (Aeroroutes.com)

Measured fleet improvements are coming

Alaska has completed the removal of the Airbus A320 family fleet which was acquired with ALK’s acquisition of Virgin America when ended service in 2018. ALK previously copied Southwest LUV’s strategy of exclusively using the Boeing (BA) 737, especially appropriate given that ALK’s home is mere miles from where the 737 is produced. The costly Virgin America acquisition added a great deal of debt and fleet complexity which ALK spent five years unwinding. ALK is now buying only Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft as well as Embraer 175 regional jets which are used by its regional carriers. The 737MAX comprises about 25% of ALK’s mainline fleet. ALK is also increasing the average size or gauge of its new MAX aircraft compared to the aircraft that they replace to gain efficiencies not just from improved fuel economy but also through increased labor efficiency as more passengers are carried on each flight. Alaska has commitments to buy just under 100 new MAX aircraft over the next 4 years and options to buy slightly more MAXs than that in the next 7 years.

ALK aircraft commitments 30Jun2023 (Alaska Airlines)

A decent stock in a challenging industry

ALK stock performance is marked by its similarity to other domestic-focused airlines. DAL leads the industry in one year performance but the heady growth of the past year faded for all airlines esp. during the past month when all airlines chalked up stock losses. ALK’s losses are completely in line with UAL’s which has touted its international performance but considerably better than AAL and JetBlue (JBLU), the latter two of which are still working through the unwinding of their Northeast Alliance which the DOJ successfully sued to dismantle.

ALK vs industry peers 1 year 18Sep2023 (Seeking Alpha)

ALK vs industry peers 1 month 18Sep2023 (Seeking Alpha)

Ratings for the industry show Delta still at the top of the industry with United close behind and Alaska in the middle of the pack, pulled down by decreasing profitability and EPS revisions as well as slowing momentum.

ALK vs industry ratings 18Sep2023 (Seeking Alpha)

One of ALK’s greatest strengths is its above-average balance sheet which looks much closer to LUV’s than to many of its peers.

ALK vs industry balance sheet (balance sheet)

ALK does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Recent indications of revenue weakness are likely to persist. Higher fuel prices driven both by crude oil price and jet fuel crack spread increases threaten to undo much of the positive momentum that the airline industry has enjoyed over the past 18 months. However, Alaska Airlines is a quality airline. Its balance sheet is strong and it has finished the major work of its merger with Virgin America which added unwanted complexity. Its fleet updates are measured and well-managed. Its competitive situation is stable, and Delta, its most direct competitor is a rational and similarly well-run company, making it unlikely that the two will engage in tactics that will hurt each other or themselves.

Still, the winter will likely not be terribly enjoyable at ALK’s headquarters as its finances become more challenging. Prudent investors should probably step to the sidelines for ALK until it becomes clear what strategies the company can take to ride out the industry turbulence that is likely to increase and do so better than its competitors.