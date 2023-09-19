CloudVisual

I have covered Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB, SB.PR.C, SB.PR.D) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

Safe Bulkers Inc. or "Safe Bulkers" is a leading dry bulk shipper focused on the larger, gearless vessel classes.

The company is effectively controlled by CEO and Chairman Polys Haji-Ioannou, a Cypriot billionaire and shipping magnate.

As of July 21, Safe Bulkers commanded a fleet of 44 vessels, consisting of 11 Panamax, 7 Kamsarmax, 18 Post-Panamax and 8 Capesize dry bulk carriers with an average age of 10.6 years and an estimated market value of $1.0 billion.

In addition, the company has committed to an extensive newbuild program of 12 vessels designed to meet the International Maritime Organization's ("IMO") regulations related to the reduction of GHG and NOx emissions of which four have already been delivered. Remaining capital expenditures under the newbuild program amount to $209.3 million.

As of July 21, Safe Bulkers had an orderbook of eight Kamsarmax newbuilds with three scheduled deliveries in 2023, three in 2024 and two in the first half of 2025.

In addition, the company has been investing more than $80 million to retrofit approximately 50% of its fleet with exhaust gas cleaning systems, commonly referred to as "scrubbers".

Safe Bulkers employs its fleet on a mix of spot and period timer charters with an average remaining charter duration of 0.9 years.

In late July, the company reported sequentially improved second quarter results. Safe Bulkers recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $34.3 million and generated $28.6 million in cash from operating activities.

The company's average daily time charter equivalent ("TCE") rate came in at $17,271, almost 10% higher than in the seasonally weak first quarter but still down by more than 30% year-over-year:

Considering the weaker-than-anticipated charter rate environment so far in Q3, I would expect the company's average daily TCE rate to be down sequentially with a resulting impact on cash generation.

Safe Bulkers declared its seventh consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share which was paid earlier this month.

However, challenging market conditions in combination with substantial capex commitments have caused the company to suspend its $5 million share repurchase program for the time being as outlined by management on the questions-and-answers session of the Q2 conference call:

(...) As you have seen the market the last quarter was not performing as per expectation, and we have many quarters in front of us to continue the buyback program. We emphasize our strategy now on the environmental improvement of our 10-year old ships combined with the delivery of our new buildings as they come in the following couple of quarters, we have around five new buildings to get deliver in the next two quarters. So we decided to suspend it temporarily, but not withdraw it (...). I think the market may start improving soon, and as soon as we see better freight rates this program will be reinstated. I don't think that stock markets will react immediately on improving markets, but ourselves, we can revitalize this program earlier.

As of July 21, the company had total cash of $96.7 million and total long-term debt of $431.6 million.

After giving consideration to an aggregate $233.2 million in undrawn borrowing capacity under the company's credit facilities, total liquidity amounted to $329.9 million.

In addition, Safe Bulkers has issued two series of preferred stock (SB.PC and SB.PD) with an aggregate liquidation preference of $101.4 million. Both the Series C and D Preferred Shares currently offer a rather safe 8% annual yield.

Valuation-wise, the company continues to trade at a steep discount to net asset value ("NAV") likely due to perceived subpar corporate governance and a number of smaller peers conducting abusive capital raises to the detriment of common shareholders on a more or less regular basis.

But at least when judging by Safe Bulkers' course of action in recent years, there appears to be little reason to worry for common shareholders as the company continues to pay a fixed quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share and has bought back a substantial number of shares in recent quarters.

That said, I am disappointed by the recent suspension of the company's share repurchase program. At least in my opinion, Safe Bulkers should rather consider reducing or even eliminating the quarterly dividend to free up funds for aggressively buying back shares at a very large discount to NAV which would be likely to increase even further in case of a dividend reduction or elimination.

But clearly, management is not looking to scare off income-oriented investors at this point. Assuming no further deterioration in charter rates, I would expect the company to remain committed to the quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share for the time being.

Bottom Line

Even in the current, challenging charter rate environment, Safe Bulkers should generate sufficient cash flow from operations to cover its quarterly cash dividend and deal with the remaining capital expenditures under its newbuild program, particularly when considering the company's strong liquidity position.

However, the recent suspension of the company's rather small share repurchase program is somewhat disappointing.

But with shares trading at an approximately 45% discount to net asset value, I am keeping my "Buy" rating on the stock for now.

Risks

At some point, a further deterioration in charter rates would likely result in the company reducing or outright eliminating the quarterly dividend which would almost certainly result in a major sell-off in the shares.