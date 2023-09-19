Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Safe Bulkers: Buy On Solid Operating Performance And Discounted Valuation

Sep. 19, 2023 7:43 AM ETSafe Bulkers, Inc. (SB)SB.PR.C, SB.PR.D3 Comments
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • In late July, Safe Bulkers reported sequentially improved second quarter results. The company recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $34.3 million and generated $28.6 million in cash from operating activities.
  • Safe Bulkers declared its seventh consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share but suspended its share repurchase program for the time being.
  • Considering the weaker-than-anticipated charter rate environment so far in Q3, I would expect the company's average daily TCE rate to be down sequentially with a resulting impact on cash generation.
  • Even in the current, challenging charter rate environment, Safe Bulkers should generate sufficient cash flow from operations to cover its quarterly cash dividend and deal with the remaining capital expenditures under its newbuild program.
  • With shares trading at an approximately 45% discount to net asset value, I am keeping my "Buy" rating on SB stock.
Note:

I have covered Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB, SB.PR.C, SB.PR.D) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

Safe Bulkers Inc. or "Safe Bulkers" is a leading dry bulk shipper focused on the larger, gearless vessel

Henrik Alex
I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago.

Comments (3)

JohnJKCal profile picture
JohnJKCal
Today, 8:52 AM
Comments (398)
Thank you for your fine article. SB C and SB D have been my long term preferreds position for a very long. The two super honest Greek brothers used their privately owned company to buy large scale, fuel efficient and environmentally sound (meeting the US Coast certification). These two Greek brothers used the Company's money to send their crew home. When quizzed by one long time analyst (why). The president replied "there is something more valuable than MONEY, it is called ethics." When the analyst bulked. He told him "do you have complaints that the commons stock went from unless than a dollar to what is now?". Recently, the B and C preferreds have been trading above par. I believe they really want to buy back the juicy preferreds, but do not want to use lots of company's money to make a partial CALL as they did once with the C shares. At some point in the future, I may want to venture with SB common shares, but my family needs lots of cash so that most of my investments are INCOME, with very few common stocks, like BRK/B, Costco plus some small positions.
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Today, 8:54 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (44.28K)
@JohnJKCal

I really don't think that the company would be looking to buy back the preferreds in the current interest enviroment. They are actually pretty cheap capital right now.
Joeri van der Sman profile picture
Joeri van der Sman
Today, 8:38 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.32K)
Whole bulk sector seems like a huge buy to me right now, SB certainly included.
