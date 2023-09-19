Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Duluth Holdings: Sell While You Can

Sep. 19, 2023 8:11 AM ETDuluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH)
Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Duluth's stock is performing poorly and has lost over $2 per share in recent weeks.
  • The company is struggling with falling sales, declining gross margins, and elevated promotional activity due to excess inventory.
  • Estimates continue to move lower, and the stock is nowhere near cheap enough to account for its fundamental issues.
Best friends make the best shopping mates

Goodboy Picture Company/E+ via Getty Images

Retail stocks have been pretty weak so far in 2023, although there's been some relative strength during this recent period of market consolidation. However, that strength has certainly not been spread evenly, and apparel stocks have been laggards

Josh Arnold
22.81K Followers

I've been covering financial markets for ten years, using a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to identify potential winners (and losers) early, particularly when it comes to growth stocks.

Comments (1)

mister-ugly profile picture
mister-ugly
Today, 9:11 AM
Premium
Comments (844)
Author reflects on female market which has been tough @ retail however the new robotic warehouse which is ready for fall/winter season as weather changes consumer purchases on impulse. Facts are Duluth is primarily a private label retailer with strength in cold weather season. New warehouse in Atlanta will expand earnings. Delivery is key to earnings. Private label sku’s offered by Duluth are unique & practical. Across country fashion trends are Country Music which is really Southern Rock embracing a style of Work Clothes Duluth offers in Comfort & Durability in fact @ this scenario Duluth maybe an acquisition candidate perfect acquirer whom has purchased wholesale from Duluth though in Western Farm Business there maybe several interested acquirers. Times are changing when specifically “Boot Barn” moves into East Coast enthusiastically including New York City area. Key to Duluth is successful private label @ high margins, limited brick n mortar, strong internet sales backed by cartoon media advertising, finally new robotic warehouse in Atlanta diversifies core sales area. Appears Duluth is ahead of curve in A I based on past media.
