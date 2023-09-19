Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Upstart: Not Just A Meme Stock, The Stars Are Beginning To Align

Sep. 19, 2023 8:18 AM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)1 Comment
Julian Lin
Summary

  • Upstart has shown impressive adjustments in its cost structure, leading to improved profitability despite declines in loan originations and revenue.
  • UPST stock has experienced volatility but is still reasonably valued, making it a potential buy for investors willing to take risks.
  • As loan originations slowed, the company has increased the percentage of fully automated loans as well as increased unit-level margins.
  • The risks are high here, but the potential reward is enormous.
Even as it faces tough headwinds from a higher interest rate environment, Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) has made impressive adjustments. The company has aggressively rationalized its cost structure, which allowed it to show a dramatic improvement in profitability in the latest

Julian Lin
Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UPST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

k
knoxmarlow
Today, 8:42 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.43K)
The elephant in the room: UPST is a one-trick pony that needs ultra-low interest rates so that subprime borrowers will utilize its product.

UPST is totally reliant on loans to subprime borrowers. It needs to expand its product diversity (for example, into auto loans) or it will never grow. Because you can’t lend productively to subprime borrowers at 40% interest rates 🫤

I have a small long position but miscomprehended the potential to diversify the product line. I’ll be patient for a bit longer.
