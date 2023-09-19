Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Investing In Netlist: Navigating The Opportunities And Pitfalls Of Next-Gen Memory Markets

Sep. 19, 2023 8:28 AM ETNetlist, Inc. (NLST)2 Comments
Summary

  • Netlist, a leading memory subsystems designer and manufacturer, reported an 82% drop in revenue in Q2 2023 due to industry oversupply and weak demand.
  • The company is aggressively enforcing its intellectual property through high-stakes litigation against giants like Samsung, Micron, and Google.
  • Netlist aims to capitalize on emerging memory standards like DDR5 and AI memory, and has a strategic supply agreement with SK Hynix.
  • Netlist stands at a pivotal juncture, offering potential rewards from its advanced memory tech, but investors should tread cautiously given the company's financial challenges, legal battles, and unproven product roadmap.
Wooden brown judge gavel on the table, copy space, banner background.

nathaphat

Netlist (OTCQB:NLST) is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance modular memory subsystems. Founded in 2000, the California-based company provides memory products for servers, workstations, storage systems, and telecom/networking equipment. Netlist aims to be at the forefront of cutting-edge memory technologies like DDR5, artificial intelligence memory, and

Chief Investment Strategist at Global Hidden Gems Portfolio (https://www.ghginvest.com). Uncover rare-to-find businesses trading at or below Net cash but still profitable around the world.Global Value Investor. 15 years experience in investing and investment management. Co-author of the MOATS (a book 'bout 70 great businesses that Berkshire Hathaway is holding). Passed CFA level 2. My investing focus is deep value, special situations, growth at cheap price, intelligent speculation in significant events.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

boognest profile picture
boognest
Today, 8:53 AM
Premium
Comments (108)
Thanks for your write up on Netlist. One puzzling question is if there IP licenses are so important to AI why doesn’t SK Hynix, Google, Micron or even Samsung just buy them out?
Samuel McColgan profile picture
Samuel McColgan
Today, 8:56 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (32)
@boognest I think the logic is - why buy them out when you can use their IP for free. If they go bankrupt, you can even buy the IP for cents on the dollar.
