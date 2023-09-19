hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

British semiconductor designer ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) completed its highly anticipated initial public offering this week. The company priced its shares at $51 each, valuing the firm at over $54 billion. Since the IPO, ARM's share price has rapidly increased and is now at $58 at the time of this writing.

ARM's public listing has been a success thus far, with the offering oversubscribed by 10 times. The strong demand reflects ARM's influential position in the semiconductor industry. ARM's energy-efficient central processing unit (CPU) architectures are the foundation for over 250 billion chips shipped to date. The widespread adoption has been especially pronounced in mobile, with ARM's CPUs powering over 99% of smartphones globally.

Key ARM partners and customers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Alphabet’s Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Apple (NASDQ:AAPL), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SSNLF) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), planned to purchase up to $735 million worth of shares in the IPO, underscoring ARM's deep relationships across the technology landscape.

Impressive operating performance with high gross margin and growing operating margin

Total revenue grew 33% in fiscal 2022, driven by strength in both licensing and royalties. Revenue moderated to $2.7 billion in fiscal 2023 as macro conditions weighed on royalties, but the overall growth trajectory remains positive. Importantly, royalty revenue hit $1.7 billion in 2023, up 37% over the past two years. With royalties accounting for 63% of total revenue and driving substantial cash flow due to minimal incremental costs, ARM's profitability has surged.

Gross margins expanded from 93% in fiscal 2021 to 96% in 2023, demonstrating the inherent leverage in ARM's model. Operating margins followed suit, climbing from 12% in 2021 to 25% in 2023. While operating expenses rose over this period, mostly from R&D investments, revenue growth outpaced the increase in spending. ARM also maintained discipline around SG&A costs. The SG&A cost as a percentage of revenue has consistently declined from 41% in 2021 to 28% in 2023.

With top-line expansion and gross margin improvement, ARM generated impressive growth in absolute profits. Operating income soared 181% from fiscal 2021 to 2023, reaching $671 million. These profitability gains fueled substantial free cash flow generation. From $1 billion in fiscal 2021, free cash flow surged to $1.2 billion in 2022 before moderating to $606 million in 2023. The surge in 2021 was partially driven by a one-time large prepayment of $750 million from a large technology customer, but the overall growth is impressive.

Minimal capital expenditure

ARM exhibits minimal capital intensity, with capex running just 2-3% of revenue. Working capital needs are also modest given the lack of inventory or receivables. As a result, nearly all earnings convert directly into free cash.

Bolstered cash generation expanded ARM's capacity for growth investment. R&D accounted for 42% of the total revenue in 2023, totaling more than $1.1 billion. This funds innovation in ARM's next-gen CPU, GPU and software architectures - key to maintaining its edge. ARM can dial R&D spending up or down flexibly based on the opportunity set.

ARM deploys its free cash flow selectively, given the organic nature of its growth. There have been no major acquisitions recently. The balance sheet remains exceptionally strong, with cash and short-term investments of $2.2 billion against minimal debt. This liquidity ensures financial flexibility for ARM to pursue its strategic plan.

ARM's financial performance demonstrates the strength of its niche business model. With revenue nearing $2.7 billion and 98% gross margins, ARM exhibits entrenched competitive advantages. Growth has translated into surging profitability and cash generation. This funds market-leading R&D while still delivering outstanding ROIC. As long as ARM maintains its dominant position in power-efficient processor IP, these financial trends should prove sustainable. The model does not necessitate major fixed assets or working capital, keeping capital needs minimal. With a fortress balance sheet and impressive cash flow, ARM appears poised for continued prosperity.

The valuation is ridiculously high

The current share price for ARM stands at $58, giving the company an enterprise value of approximately $57.7 billion. ARM anticipates 11% growth in its revenue, projecting 2024 sales to be close to $3 billion. Maintaining its consistent 25% operating margin from the previous two years, ARM's operating income in 2024 is expected to be $750 million.

These figures translate to a valuation of around 77 times its operating income and just over 19 times its sales. By these metrics, the company appears to be significantly overvalued. For context, Qualcomm's valuation is 11.6 times its projected operating income for the next year and 3.7 times its next-year sales. Meanwhile, even the fast-growing Nvidia is valued at 25 times its forward EV/EBIT and 15 times its forward EV/Sales.

Projecting further, if ARM manages to achieve an additional 25% sales growth in fiscal 2025, its revenue could ascend to $3.75 billion. With a 25% operating margin, this would equate to an operating profit of $1.5 billion. If ARM were to align with Nvidia's high-growth valuation at 25 times operating profit, its enterprise value should stand at approximately $37.5 billion, or close to $38 per share.

Key Takeaway

While ARM Holdings undoubtedly presents a compelling narrative of growth and industry dominance, it's imperative for investors to approach its current valuation with caution. The company's pioneering position in the semiconductor realm and its impressive financial metrics cannot be overlooked. However, our analysis underscores a significant overvaluation at the current share price. Based on our calculations above, we estimate a more grounded valuation for ARM at approximately $38 per share. As always, prospective investors should exercise prudence, balancing the allure of potential growth with the realities of market valuation

For long-term investors, ARM remains an attractive company given its competitive advantages in power-efficient computing. However, the stock may be due for a pullback in valuation in the near term. Prudent investors may want to wait for a more reasonable entry point before starting a position in ARM. The company's growth outlook remains positive, but paying a more moderate valuation would provide a better risk-reward scenario. Overall, ARM is a compelling long-term investment in the semiconductor space, but the current lofty valuation suggests patience may be warranted for buyers at this time

