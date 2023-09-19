Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hecla Mining: A Disappointing Setback

Sep. 19, 2023 9:23 AM ETHecla Mining Company (HL)1 Comment
Taylor Dart
Summary

  • Hecla Mining has experienced a significant underperformance in its stock due to a fall of ground at its Idaho mine.
  • Unfortunately, production at the mine is expected to be suspended until year-end resulting in a ~2 million ounce shortfall in silver production on top of cut guidance at Casa Berardi.
  • In this update, we'll look at the impact on FY2023 production and whether the stock has entered a low-risk buy zone following its sharp ~25% correction.
Machinist

Juan Jose Napuri

Just over six weeks ago, I wrote on Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), noting that there was little reason to pay up for the stock ahead of its Q2 results. This is because the stock was trading at over 32x FY2024

"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTG, NEM, AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Today, 10:24 AM
Thanks for the update. HL is a silver play and silver miners tend to be expensive, especially the ones that are more US and Canada focused. There are few silver miners like this and some people are willing to pay up planning to capitalize on silver going to 100. This is not the kind of game I want to play. Silver is cheap but has been cheap for a long time and may stay cheap for a while. I personally think that physical silver is a better investment than some very expensive (relative to current earnings prospects) silver miner. I think that it is better to buy cheap, well managed miners with good mines and low AISC. Maybe I am too old fashioned but this is my strategy. For this reason I stay away from HL. I prefer AEM, GOLD, NEM, PAAS and some others.
