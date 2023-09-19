Juan Jose Napuri

Just over six weeks ago, I wrote on Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), noting that there was little reason to pay up for the stock ahead of its Q2 results. This is because the stock was trading at over 32x FY2024 free cash flow estimates, a valuation typically reserved for a mature software company or large-cap staples company, not a mid-cap miner that lacks pricing power. This was especially true given that we had seen downside volatility in base metals prices (which would impacted by-product credits at Lucky Friday and Greens Creek), and Casa Berardi's guidance was at risk with wildfires affecting Q2 production. Since then, Hecla has massively underperformed its peer group, down ~20% vs. a 1% gain for the Silver Miners Index (SIL).

The massive underperformance can be attributed to the negative surprise at its Idaho mine, which is now set to contribute limited if any ounces until 2024. And while this won't be an enormous impact to FY2023 production, given the fortunate benefit of having a fourth mine (Keno Hill) that's ramping up, with the mill restarted at the Yukon mine in Q2 2023. That said, this should still result in a ~2.0 million ounce deficit in production vs. previous estimates, a disappointing result given that throughput was expected to improve further in Q4 to the planned annualized throughput rate of ~425,000 tons. Let's inspect the setback a little closer and the impact on results below:

Lucky Friday Mine - Company Presentation

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Lucky Friday Setback

Hecla Mining reported in late August that there was a fall of ground in the mine's #2 Shaft which acts as a secondary egress at an unused station that was under repair. Different news outlets released reports about an underground fire on the 14th and 15th of August at the mine in Mullan, Idaho, with no emergency evacuations needed as no personnel were underground when smoke appeared. Hecla noted it believed the fall of ground incident to be related to the fire, with it occurring ~150 meters from the bottom of the active portion of the shaft. And while it was clear that there would be some impact to production, Hecla could not provide the magnitude of the disruption at the time of the August update.

Unfortunately, the most recent update provided this week noted that production will likely be suspended for the rest of 2023, which should cause a near 2.0 million ounce shortfall to annual silver production. Hecla noted it will need to wait to bring the mine back into production with the development of a new secondary egress to bypass the damaged portion of Shaft #2, with this egress extending an existing ramp up ~490 meters and installing a ~90 meter long manway raise. For those wondering why this is needed with two shafts on the property, the tragic result of not having a second egress is situations like the Hartley Coal Mine Disaster in 1862 that led to the death of 204 men (including boys) because of the beam of the pit's pumping engine fell down the shaft and blocked the escape. Unfortunately, with no secondary escape path and the mine filling with water and gas (pump no longer operating), over 200 lives were lost before help reached the miners.

The result of this horrific tragedy was legislation forcing coal mines to have forced two ways to exit the mine, and this eventually spread to hard rock mines as well.

Lucky Friday Infrastructure - 2022 TR

Looking at the image above, we can see that Lucky Friday has a #4 winze to skip ore and waste to the 4900 Level, a #2 Shaft (currently affected) which is ~1,700 meters and acts as an exhaust and secondary egress hoist capable of hauling multiple personnel and materials, and the Silver Shaft, a ~1,900 meter deep shaft with a 5.5 meter diameter to hoist material at a rate of 12 tons per skip. And while ventilation is back to normal, the fire has been extinguished and the Silver Shaft is perfectly capable of hauling ore and supporting mine production, it's the need for the secondary egress that is the issue. The unfortunate part about this required rehabilitation of the #2 Shaft is that it's occurring during a seasonally strong period for silver, not in the usual spring doldrums, so there may not be the normal benefit to leaving this ore down in the mine for a few months while the silver price suffers its typical April to June correction.

Silver Seasonality (Past 20 Years) - EquityClock.com

The silver lining to the setback is that like Kinross' (KGC) mill fire at Tasiast, which also led to a steep decline in production at one of its top mines, Hecla had property insurance (underground sub-limit of $50 million), with the policy likely covering much of the damage and business interruption, less the deductible. In addition, Lucky Friday may be down temporarily, but the company is more diversified than it was last year, with three mines still operating even if Casa Berardi is operating at razor-thin margins (FY2023 cash costs: $1,770/oz) currently during its transition phase to open-pit only. So, while a setback of this magnitude would be catastrophic for a single-asset producer with a weak balance sheet like it was for Pure Gold (OTC:LRTNF) and Aurcana (OTCPK:AUNFF), Hecla can manage, especially with its high-margin operation continuing to hit new records and being a consistent cash flow machine.

Greens Creek - Throughput & Recoveries - Company Website

Updated 2023 & FY2024 Outlook

Looking at Hecla's consolidated guidance below, we can see that production is now expected to be ~15.0 million ounces of silver at the mid-point vs. ~16.7 million ounces previously, a very minor impact despite a significant negative surprise. And while this is the second negative impact following the guidance cut at Casa Berardi discussed in the Q2 results (~90,000 ounces at ~$2,125/oz vs. ~112,500 ounces at ~$2,010/oz in FY2023), Hecla will maintain its position as one of the largest silver producers from a silver-equivalent production standpoint despite this tough year. This is based on AISC guidance of ~$10.85/oz for its silver segment, translating to ~52% margins even at a conservative $22.50/oz silver price.

Hecla FY2023 Guidance - Company Presentation

Looking out to FY2024, Hecla should produce ~18.0 million ounces of silver and ~115,000 ounces of gold, a gigantic step down from planned FY2023 production levels if not for the interruption to operations at Lucky Friday. This is not ideal from a growth standpoint and certainly a disappointment, and this assumes that Lucky Friday returns to production with no issues and on time (zero impact to its planned 2024 production). Hence, with lower production, similar costs and even with metals prices cooperating, I would be surprised to see Hecla generate more than $115 million in free cash flow next year, a paltry figure for a company with a market cap that dwarfs many of its peers, even if it deserves some premium for its solely Tier-1 production profile with relatively long-life assets.

Valuation

Based on ~621 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$4.25, Hecla trades at a market cap of ~$2.64 billion and an enterprise value of ~$3.10 billion. This is an improvement from where the stock traded at just shy of a ~$4.0 billion enterprise value in early August, but it's still a steep valuation. The reason is that Hecla continues to trade at over 27x EV/FCF using FY2024 free cash flow estimates (~$113 million), a 30% higher multiple than Agnico Eagle (AEM) at ~19x FY2024 EV/FCF which is arguably the sector's best producer (Tier-1 jurisdictions, ultra-low costs, phenomenal assets). I've found no value in paying over 25x forward free cash flow for mid-cap miners, and while Hecla is in the low end of its range at ~1.3x P/NAV, it still isn't cheap when growth stories can be bought for less than 0.70x in the gold space. Hence, although some air has come out of the stock, I still don't see this as a low-risk buying opportunity.

As for other opportunities in the space, B2Gold (BTG) trades at just ~6.5x FY2025 free cash flow estimates, and while it may be riskier than Hecla due to having less than 40% of production coming from Tier-1 ranked jurisdiction, it's a low cost producer with greater scale that's paying investors to wait (~5.4% dividend yield). Meanwhile, Newmont (NEM) is arguably the most attractively valued it's been since March 2020 at less than 18x FY2025 free cash flow estimates on the eve of a transformation assuming the Newcrest deal closes (lower margins, increased diversification, more Tier-1 assets). So, with Hecla continuing to be one of the most expensive names sector-wide (~21x FY2025 free cash flow estimates), I continue to see better bets elsewhere.

Summary

Hecla's setback at Lucky Friday and guidance cut at Casa Berardi have weighed on the company's H2 outlook and while FY2024 will be better, the outlook is less robust given the transition to solely open-pit mining at Casa Berardi. Plus, while Hecla doesn't expect any impact to FY2024 production, this is an added risk to the story at one of its more productive assets. So, while I would consider Hecla if the stock were to dip below US$3.80 where the stock would begin to offer some margin of safety, I don't see a compelling enough reward/risk setup here at US$4.25. Hence, if I were going to put new money to work, I see the more attractive bet being B2Gold at US$3.10 or lower.