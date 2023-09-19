Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Discover Financial Is An Attractive, Yet Risky Play

Sep. 19, 2023 9:36 AM ETDiscover Financial Services (DFS)3 Comments
Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
8.99K Followers

Summary

  • Discover Financial offers attractive dividend growth opportunities with a steady increase in dividends and aggressive buyback plans.
  • The company has a low valuation, trading at a P/E ratio below 7, making it an attractive entry point for investors.
  • Discover Financial has growth opportunities in leveraging higher interest rates, net interest margin expansion, and its credit card infrastructure business.

Adult man paying with credit card at cafe, close-up of hands with credit card and credit card reader

JulPo

Introduction

As an investor in dividend growth stocks, I seek new investment opportunities in income-producing assets. I often add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. However, when the market is volatile like today, I try to take advantage of it

This article was written by

Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
8.99K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

S
Seeburto
Today, 10:38 AM
Premium
Comments (4.05K)
I try not to be stubborn. I bottom fed and picked this up. It was basically flat, but I have decided my money was best put to work elsewhere in the face of increasing use of BNPL and increasing level of difficulties with consumers servicing their debt. DFS will be a good investment, but not for a while. I think when the Fed starts to drop rates (a year away in my view) the economy will be healing, then consumers will be under less duress, then debt service improves, then DFS will recover. So I will be watching, but out for now.
PadreSooner profile picture
PadreSooner
Today, 10:11 AM
Premium
Comments (450)
Good article. One point of clarification- DFS did not halt share buybacks to conserve cash. They suspended it around the time they discovered compliance issues and forced the CEO out. This is a temporary suspension. They are now working on strengthening compliance and waiting for any action or comment from regulators. Once those issues are resolved share buybacks are expected to resume. So there are some issues here, but the ability of the company to afford share buybacks is not one of them in my opinion.
Saries profile picture
Saries
Today, 9:55 AM
Premium
Comments (3.43K)
Believe that you are probably underestimating the risks associated with a big portion of their loan portfolio. From my understanding, they have a major amount of student loans on their hands and the possibilities of charge offs.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.