JulPo

Introduction

As an investor in dividend growth stocks, I seek new investment opportunities in income-producing assets. I often add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. However, when the market is volatile like today, I try to take advantage of it and seek investment in companies that are trading for an attractive valuation. In this article, I will do this as I look at a company in the financial sector that trades for a low valuation.

The financial sector is intriguing, especially this year. While banks have underperformed as smaller banks collapsed, other companies such as Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) saw increased sales as consumer spending remained resilient. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) offers banking services like loans and credit card infrastructure. Therefore, the company is an exciting option for dividend growth investors.

I will analyze Discover using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier to compare researched companies. Discover's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks will be examined. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

The first step is familiarizing with the business of Discover. Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

Discover Financial Services provides digital banking products and services and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments: Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals, private student loans, personal loans, home loans, other consumer lending, and direct-to-consumer deposit products. The Payment Services segment operates the PULSE, an automated teller machine, debit, and electronic funds transfer network, and Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and/or provides card acceptance services, as well as offers payment transaction processing and settlement services.

Fundamentals

The revenues of Discover have increased by 83% over the last decade. The company has grown sales by expanding its payment network and, more importantly, selling more loans, especially today when the interest rates are higher. Discover is growing by increasing its loan portfolio and the increase of its transaction volume. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Discover to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~9% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The EPS (earnings per share) over the same period has increased much faster, with a 200% increase. Over the last decade, Discover has tripled its EPS despite a complete stop during the pandemic. The company enjoyed sales growth, increased net interest margins, and aggressive buybacks to achieve impressive EPS growth. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Discover to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~5% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

Discover has been paying a growing dividend over the last twelve years. The dividend was several years before the 2008 financial crisis, and it was reduced during the crisis. Since then, the company has shown a steady, generous increase with a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 19% over the last decade, including a 17% increase in April. The payout ratio is low, as the company pays less than 20% of its EPS in dividends. Therefore, the dividend payment is relatively safe unless we see a fast and harsh deterioration in the business environment. The current yield of almost 3% is attractive, considering the room for dividend growth and payout expansion.

Data by YCharts

In addition to the dividends, Discover also returns capital to shareholders via aggressive buyback plans. Over the last decade, the company has repurchased almost half of its shares, reducing the number of shares by 48%. Buybacks are significant for shareholders as they support EPS growth and are highly efficient when the share price is attractive. Unfortunately, Discover has decided to halt buybacks temporarily to conserve cash during times of uncertainty.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Discover's P/E (price to earnings) ratio, when using the 2023 EPS estimates, stands below 7, which is an extremely low valuation. Today's valuation is lower than it was at the beginning of the year, and with the projected growth in 2024, the current valuation seems attractive. Paying seven times earnings for a company that shows solid EPS and sales growth is attractive, and thus, it may be a good entry point.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fast Graphs also emphasizes how attractive it is. The company is trading for less than seven times EPS, with the average P/E ratio since its IPO at 11.36. While the growth rate is slower than the average growth rate of 13.35 per year, the valuation still offers a significant margin of safety. Even if the company's EPS growth slows even more and declines, a substantial margin exists between the current and average valuation.

Fast Graphs

Opportunities

The first opportunity is leveraging higher interest rates for profitable loans. One of Discover's notable growth opportunities lies in the ability to capitalize on rising interest rates. Over the past twelve months, interest rates charged by the company have surged from 12% to 14%, providing the company with a favorable increase in sales. Simultaneously, Discover has witnessed a 15% increase in its loan portfolio. This upward trajectory showcases the potential for the company to sell more expensive loans.

Discover Q2 Results

Another opportunity is the net interest margin expansion despite an increase in the cost of funding. Despite a 2% increase in funding costs, Discover has expanded its NIM (net interest margins). The company achieved this feat by strategically raising the interest rates on loans. It resulted in a slight but significant growth in NIM. This achievement proves Discover's ability to navigate funding cost challenges effectively and allows further margin expansion.

Discover Q2 Results

The third opportunity comes from its credit card infrastructure business in a post-pandemic world. The company has witnessed a 6% year-over-year increase in the total volume of credit card usage. The Diners category is a standout performer within this segment, which recorded a superb 18% growth. The surge can be attributed to the resurgence in travel and entertainment activities following the pandemic.

Discover Q2 Results

Risks

The first risk is economic slowdown and interest rate volatility. Discover is exposed to the risk of an economic slowdown and interest rate fluctuations. A higher interest rate environment can make loans more expensive, potentially reducing demand for credit products. Furthermore, the threat of a recession looms as unemployment rates have increased up to 3.8%, heightening the risk of loan defaults.

Another risk is the increase in net charge-offs and the possibility of it becoming a credit risk. The provision for credit losses surged by $756 million year-over-year, indicating a $263 million increase in reserve build and a substantial $495 million increase in net charge-offs. This escalation in net charge-offs is a growing concern regarding borrowers' repayment capacity. It could strain the company's financial health in the medium term.

Discover Q2 Results

Another concern for Discover regards its capital allocation. Discover has seen a decline in its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio, which has dropped to 11.7% from 14.5% in 2021. This decline is attributed to the company's expansion of its loan portfolio. To conserve cash, Discover has halted buybacks despite an attractive valuation. This decision may limit the support for EPS growth, potentially disappointing investors and impacting the company's ability to enhance shareholder value.

Discover Q2 Results

Conclusions

To conclude, Discover is a relatively new company in the realm of income and dividend growth investors. However, it is a promising company when looking at the fundamentals. It grows sales and EPS and rewards its shareholders with dividends and, most of the time, buybacks. The company has a lot of room to grow, as it offers premium credit cards abroad and more expensive loans as the interest rates are higher. Therefore, the long-term trajectory of the company looks promising.

However, there are significant risks to the investment thesis, mainly due to the harsher business environment. Higher rates due to inflation and increasing unemployment may lead to a recession, hurting the company significantly. However, I believe the valuation is attractive enough to justify the risks, and therefore it's a BUY. I think that it is a risky buy with the potential for some volatility.