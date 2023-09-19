Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Main Winner In The United Auto Workers Strike Is Tesla (Rating Upgrade)

Sep. 19, 2023 9:47 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)F, GM, STLA12 Comments
Pink Sands Value Investor
Summary

  • The ongoing automotive strike by the United Auto Workers poses a threat to the profitability of GM, Ford, and Stellantis in the electric vehicle market.
  • The Big 3 automakers are already struggling with high costs in producing EVs, and adding significant labor costs from the strike may hinder their ability to compete with Tesla effectively.
  • The strike could result in higher prices for EVs produced by traditional automakers, potentially deterring consumers from switching to electric and slowing down progress towards sustainability goals.
  • The only one benefitting from the strike is Tesla.

Tesla Service Center. Tesla designs and manufactures the Model S electric sedan IV

jetcityimage

I'm fully in support of workers securing fair compensation for their contributions. However, the current automotive strike by The United Auto Workers ("UAW") presents a double-edged sword for the United Auto Workers and for the “Big 3” also known as General Motors (

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

i
idahoradm
Today, 10:40 AM
Comments
HMC and Toyota are winners also, possibly more than TSLA, because Tesla is more robotic manufacturing that other automakers.
Pink Sands Value Investor profile picture
Pink Sands Value Investor
Today, 10:44 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments
@idahoradm Toyota margins have been impressive... this is a good point
Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments
I was once in a union. They protested the underachieving employees. Not for me! The only time we heard from them was when voting for a new contract. We all got fed up and voted them out! There was just no benefit to paying union dues.
Tesla on the other hand knows how to incentivise employees. They receive stock options upon hiring and fully vested after 4 yrs.
Plus Tesla has an ESPP (employee stock purchase program)! Employees can have up to 15 percent of their pay withheld and out into an account. Then twice a yr they can use that money to purchase stock at the current price or the price it was 6 months ago. And at a 15 percent discount! Worst case: you’ll at least make 15 percent guaranteed if you sell right after purchase.
Most employees believe in Tesla’s mission and hold the stock. But some do sell. As evidenced by very expensive cars in the parking lot.
I know line workers and maintenance workers who’s account exceeds $1 mil! That’s the difference between Tesla and the “Big 3”!
I advise dump the union and take a page out of Tesla’s playbook.
Btw: Why is Stellantis in the Big 3???
I’ve never even seen one.
Pink Sands Value Investor profile picture
Pink Sands Value Investor
Today, 10:48 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments
@Gordonr Stellantis owns Dodge, Chrysler etc...
S
Seeburto
Today, 10:32 AM
Premium
Comments
Can't see how anyone could conclude otherwise. Last gasp of unions squeezing out high wages for workers who, if EVs truly become ascendant, will be out of a job sooner rather than later as more resources are now shoveled into a declining technology. The Left loves this action because of it's devotion to the EV. No wonder unions (creatures of the Left) are striking even as the majors are financially struggling with the transition.
j
jmbelarmin
Today, 10:23 AM
Comments
Big 3 stockholders are screwed.
Workers will get their raise and executives will still get their bonuses.
Isellcars profile picture
Isellcars
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments
The big winners are Toyota Hyundai Kia etc. The big three build beautiful big vehicles they don’t build good electric cars if anything it hurts Tesla because it’s gonna make the Tesla worker wanna raise this is written by someone who doesn’t sell cars
J
Jamamb40
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments
It’s over. The BIG just need to build ICE vehicles. The BIG 3 will never compete with Tesla for BEV’s, same goes for Germany and Japan. JoeMo destroyed the BIG 3.
Ramon_13 profile picture
Ramon_13
Today, 10:12 AM
Comments
@Jamamb40 The billions in losses will continue to rack up for them in the foreseeable future
T
TaylorMill
Today, 10:00 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments
First well said by Rich779. No way anyone should favor the ways of the Union leadership.

Secondly, how does Tesla benefit from a strike against GM, F or Stellantis? Does anybody believe that Tesla workers will not expect similar wage/benefit increases?
Secondly, how many buyers who may refrain or otherwise fail to make a GM, F, or Stellantis purchase will come to the conclusion "Gee, I really wanted a Tesla anyway?"

Perhaps close to zero?
Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 10:39 AM
Comments
@TaylorMill
Tesla has better quality!
Ford lost it for me when they started using plastic, unrepairable radiators!
Rich779 profile picture
Rich779
Today, 9:54 AM
Premium
Comments
UAW can stay on strike they are going to KILL the Big 3 the final spike in the heart of their golden goose- no wonder the non union auto workers in Alabama and others did NOT APPROVE a Union they know the UAW will destroy their jobs and steal millions. The fat cats in charge of UAW accuse the Fat Cat corporate leaders of doing what the UAW does best- Steal
