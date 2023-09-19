Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal: Turnaround Story At An Attractive Valuation

Sep. 19, 2023 12:30 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)ADYEY, ADYYF, COIN, GPN, MA, SQ, TOST, V12 Comments
Stock Info
Summary

  • PayPal's stock has fallen significantly over the past two years, presenting an attractive opportunity for investors.
  • The company has shifted its focus to share buybacks instead of aggressive acquisitions, capitalizing on its available cash reserves.
  • PayPal's valuation is favorable compared to its peers, and its venture into the cryptocurrency market presents growth opportunities.
  • Due to the interesting risk/reward we currently rate PayPal as a strong buy.
PayPal To Cut Staff By 7% In Coming Weeks

Justin Sullivan

Introduction

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) got slaughtered over the last two years. PYPL has fallen as much as 81% from its ATH to its current bottom on the 18th of August 2023. This is one of the stocks of higher quality that is now

Stock Info
Follower of the markets. My investment style is mostly looking for asymmetrical risk/reward opportunities on the long and short side. I utilize a mixture of stock and derivates positions in my investment approach. The time horizon of my investments varies.For some more investment insights or if you want to message me, feel free to do so on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Stock_Inf0Worked for Insider Opportunities for a brief amount of time.

Comments (12)

Stock Info
Article Update Today, 12:34 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (496)
Trader 611 profile picture
Trader 611
Today, 1:31 PM
Comments (1.15K)
I have a PYPL account but never use it. Seems like an irrelevant company to me. I have an EBay account as well and there appears to be no connection or benefit to PYPL. Don’t really understand how they make money or what their business model is.
Trader 611 profile picture
Trader 611
Today, 1:32 PM
Comments (1.15K)
@Trader 611 therefore, I cannot justify investing money here. Peter Lynch style
Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
Today, 1:47 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (496)
@Trader 611 Thanks for reading!

PayPal was split off of Ebay. That's the connection they have.
JF1970 profile picture
JF1970
Today, 1:23 PM
Premium
Comments (619)
Not a bad price to buy PYPL; I should be a buyer under $60; but if you believe SPX is on a downtrend, more patience before buying will be rewarded.
Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
Today, 1:48 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (496)
@JF1970 Thanks for reading.

It will remain to be seen. Nonetheless, if PYPL is able to reaccelerate its growth it could be a real banger.

Best of Luck!
R
Rleaton
Today, 12:48 PM
Premium
Comments (1.54K)
I used to really like PayPal, but I sold out when they switched to share buybacks.

The space is too competitive, If you aren't going to innovate in the fintech space your going to be made irrelevant. In PayPal's case, slowly irrelevant. Maybe the new CEO switches strategies, but until then I'm out.
Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
Today, 12:57 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (496)
@Rleaton Thanks for reading!

The space definitely got a lot more competitive. Still, PYPL is priced like they won't see much future growth. Meanwhile, the company is still a cash generating machine and the share buybacks will be beneficial for shareholders especially at these levels.

Furthermore, I think Alex Chriss has what it takes to turn this business around, but that remains to be seen for now.

Nevertheless, the R/R is quite interesting here.

Best of luck!
R
Rleaton
Today, 1:10 PM
Premium
Comments (1.54K)
@Stock Info I know some shareholders are obsessed with share buybacks but if you think your business is still in the growth stage of its lifecycle, they are a terrible use of capital. To me this is PayPal waiving the white flag on growth and now just trying to say "hey look how cheap we are!" Yes it will drive eps growth, but to me it looks like they are starting to lose market share. Aka this looks like a value trap to me.

Will keep an eye on what the new CEO has in store, but as of right now I'm not excited about PayPal's prospects

That said, I enjoy your writings. Thanks for the article
Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
Today, 1:20 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (496)
@Rleaton You definitely have a point here!

We should definitely give it a few quarters to see if they will be able to turn it around.

I see you often in my comment section. I really appreciate you! Any company specifically that you want me to analyze?
