Sputtering WM Motor Changes Lanes With New U.S. Listing Plan

Sep. 19, 2023 9:45 AM ETKaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.71K Followers

Summary

  • Following the collapse of its Hong Kong backdoor listing, the new energy vehicle maker is pinning its hopes on a potential merger with the U.S.-listed Kaixin Auto.
  • WM Motor could list in New York through a newly announced tie-up with Kaixin Auto, even though it suspended production and sales this year.
  • The automaker’s annual sales last year dropped significantly to just 30,000 units.

Robot assembly line with electric car battery cells module on platform

PhonlamaiPhoto

The “old master” image apply for some sectors, turning “old” into “gold” for many tried-and-tested consumer brands. But it’s hardly the case in the fast-moving auto sector, especially one that’s making a massive shift to new energy vehicles (NEVs).

Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

